Messaoud SEMADI

AVIGNON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Active Directory
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Office
ADSL
Windows 2008R2
VPN
VMware
PC Hardware
Oracle 9i
Oracle 8i
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft SQL Server 2005
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Exchange 2013
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Microsoft Exchange 2000
LAN/WAN > LAN
Hyper-V
FTP
Domain Name Server Protocol
Citrix Winframe
Cisco ASA
Blackberry Enterprise Server
Audit
Apache WEB Server

Entreprises

  • Crédit Agricole Assurance CAAGIS - Ingénieur de production, Système et Virtualisation

    2014 - maintenant

  • CAAGIS - INGENIEUR SYSTEME

    2014 - maintenant Administration des Infrastructures Open
    - Ingénieur système niveau 3

  • GROUPE ORTEC - INGENIEUR SYSTEME

    Aix-en-Provence 2013 - 2014

  • Sécurité Sociale Marseille CPAM - INGENIEUR SYSTEMES ET RESEAUX

    2012 - 2013

  • Intercel communication - ADMINISTRATEUR SYSTEMES ET RESEAUX

    2011 - 2012

  • Cimenterie SCHS ALGERIE - INGENIEUR SYSTEMES ET RESEAUX

    2006 - 2011

  • Cimenterie buzzi unicem - Administrateur systèmes et réseaux

    2006 - 2011

Formations

  • Université De Montréal

    Montréal 2011 - 2011 diplôme d'ingénieur informatique

  • Université Badji Mokhtar De Annaba (Annaba)

    Annaba 2001 - 2006 Diplôme d'ingénieur d'état en informatique

    Université de annaba, Algérie. (BAC+5)

