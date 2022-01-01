Metivier MÉVÉNA

A luxurious learning vacation getaway! Study French with an onboard native French teacher while sailing the Caribbean Sea. Our catamaran is highly equipped with private accommodations and amenities. Enjoy a plethora of excursions, engage in numerous leisure and recreational activities and delight in the vast natural beauty and wildlife of the islands of Guadeloupe.



We pride ourselves on our high level of professionalism. Knowing that travel in foreign countries can bring about many questions and concerns, we have prepared and organized our staff to be diligent to passenger needs and expectations, while maintaining a friendly and welcoming disposition.



While at sea, you will receive morning French classes (afternoons optional), regional and French meals prepared by talented chefs as well as plenty of free time to explore several islands and their attributes. We are excited to provide our guests with the best of both worlds! A stimulating French education and a pleasure cruise into the magical tropical paradise of Guadeloupe.



Our French classes are tailored to individual skill sets and current language goals. Stay with us for one or two weeks to fully experience what Guadeloupe has to offer, all the while enriching your level of French comprehension and communication. We have room on-board for eight participants; perfect for families, couples and single travelers.



