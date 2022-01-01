Meziane KADIM

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
References and Curriculum Vitae upon request
(in French, English, Spanish and Portuguese)
My profile in a nutshell (January 2013)
- Starting a new work experience in Compliance and Internal Control in Buenos Aires in Argentina
- 2-year experience in an international environment in Financial Auditing and Corporate Finance
- 1-year experience in Advertising and Strategic Marketing
- 2 years and a half living in Mexico City (academic and work experiences)
- Fluent in English, Spanish, French and intermediate in Portuguese
- Volunteer in diferent organizations : NGO (Amnesty International) / Sorority / Charity organizations
Personal skills :
- Quick-Learner and highly motivated
- Team player
- Sincere and ethical
- Good writing and communication skills
- Able to work effectively in high-pressure and multicultural environments
- Excellent records in playing roles of a team leader
- Outstanding problem-solving proficiency
Interested in dynamic jobs, willing to face challenging opportunities at international level. I enjoy working with others in a fast-paced and team-based organization. I am looking forward to assume roles in corporate finance with involvement in other areas of the company, such as business development and business controlling.
My mail : Mcashel.kadim@gmail.com
Mes compétences :
Analyse financière
Analyste crédit
Audit
Banque
Chine
Commercial
Comptabilité
Contrôle de gestion
contrôleur financier
Finance
Fusion Acquisition
International
Trésorerie