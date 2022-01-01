Meziane KADIM

Menu

En résumé

References and Curriculum Vitae upon request
(in French, English, Spanish and Portuguese)

My profile in a nutshell (January 2013)

- Starting a new work experience in Compliance and Internal Control in Buenos Aires in Argentina
- 2-year experience in an international environment in Financial Auditing and Corporate Finance
- 1-year experience in Advertising and Strategic Marketing
- 2 years and a half living in Mexico City (academic and work experiences)
- Fluent in English, Spanish, French and intermediate in Portuguese
- Volunteer in diferent organizations : NGO (Amnesty International) / Sorority / Charity organizations

Personal skills :
- Quick-Learner and highly motivated
- Team player
- Sincere and ethical
- Good writing and communication skills
- Able to work effectively in high-pressure and multicultural environments
- Excellent records in playing roles of a team leader
- Outstanding problem-solving proficiency

Interested in dynamic jobs, willing to face challenging opportunities at international level. I enjoy working with others in a fast-paced and team-based organization. I am looking forward to assume roles in corporate finance with involvement in other areas of the company, such as business development and business controlling.

My mail : Mcashel.kadim@gmail.com

Mes compétences :
Analyse financière
Analyste crédit
Audit
Banque
Chine
Commercial
Comptabilité
Contrôle de gestion
contrôleur financier
Finance
Fusion Acquisition
International
Trésorerie

Entreprises

  • Renault Argentine - Renault Credit International Banque - Buenos Aires, Argentine - Compliance and Internal Control

    2012 - maintenant Deputizing the Head Officer,
    3 firms:
    - RCI Banque: Wholesale Funding
    - Rombo Compañía Financiera: Customer Financing, Joint venture of BBVA and RCI Banque
    - Courtage: Insurance broker

    • Creating, developing, establishing, monitoring, reviewing and improving internal control frameworks, processes, and procedures within the scope of the job
    • Implemented the Personal Data Protection Policy and the Reputation Risk Management Device
    • Redacted the Corporate Governance Code
    • Working with Insurance teams to settle a Procedural Framework: insurance applications, tariffs, sinister, invoicing rules…

    • Participating in the development and the follow-up of the Audit Plan and evaluation of audit findings from Deloitte, EY and the Central Bank of the Republican of Argentina (BCRA)…
    • Realizing inspections' summary reports (23 inspections in 2013), monitoring of inspections and follow up of actions' plans (-61% from 2014 to 2013)

    • Responsible of the Regulatory Watch from the analysis of new rules to the follow-up of the implementation steps
    • Working cross functionally with business teams and technology to ensure compliance requirements and complex objectives from state guidelines, all banking (France & Argentina) and headquarters' internal control rules and past examination results are revised, managed and timely implemented

    • In charge of the implementation of the Global Risks Management Policy
    • Evaluating annually the risk mapping and in charge of the quarterly risk reporting (KRIs)
    • Performance of risk assessments and updates of risk assessments as needed, due to changes in the business or operating environment and similar

    • Organized the annual training in Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism for all the employees : understanding of international AML and CFT, as well as best practices, with the French and the Argentinean regulatory environments, customer due diligence, risk profiling, KYC and detection methodologies

    KPIs of 2013 reached at 100%

  • Deloitte - Mexico City, Mexico - Senior Financial Auditor

    2011 - 2012 • Trained to differentiate accounting standards (Mexican GAAP/ US GAAP/ IFRS) and to audit functions under Deloitte methodologies
    • Tailored audit strategies: Analysis of firms, industries and legal business structures, evaluation of clients' risks and definition of main audit processes
    • Handled internal control and financial statements audits: audit plans, testing internal control and procedures and audits of financial statements
    • Developed summary reports for partners
    • Participated in several missions related to the implementation of IFRS in Mexico
    • Regulatory communicated with the client the outcomes of audit procedures
    • Managed audit teams composed up to 3 juniors, prepared scheduling and completed performance reviews

  • Tim W.E. - Mexico City, Mexico - Junior Channel Marketing Manager

    2010 - 2010 • Developed marketing and sales strategies, consistent with the overall goals and objectives
    • Responsible of the marketing mix
    • Responsible of the budget management and launched products
    • Negotiated with mobile operators, TV stations, media agencies, brokers and with local suppliers
    • Defined and monitored the production of advertisement material and Managed advertisement budget
    • Followed-up of the main KPIs and analyzed profitability of campaigns

  • Deloitte - Paris, France - Junior Financial Auditor

    2009 - 2009 • Learnt auditing processes and trained to differentiate accounting standards French GAAP- PCG/IFRS/US GAAP
    • Realized different audit activities - Testing procedures, audit of financial statements and summary reports

  • Valeo - Holding - Paris, France - Junior Financial Controller / Treasury - Valeo Internal Bank

    2008 - 2008 • Analyzed daily forex position and monthly commodities position of 140 international entities via internal platforms
    • Confirmed and monitored forex, financing and commodity operations realized by the Front Office
    • Managed cash transactions’ : Internal bank accounting (euros and forex) and banking reconciliations
    • Participated on the closing period, the monthly reporting and the budget forecasts
    • Analyzed debt of the Internal Bank: forex and financing current accounts, foreign currencies borrowings and loans…
    • Realized studies about forex risk, average debt, financial expenses and covering’s requests

  • Lagardère Publicité - Paris, France - Online Account Executive

    2007 - 2007 • Managed clientele and negotiated with media agencies and firms
    • Sold and implemented online campaigns, cross-media campaigns and campaigns of databases
    • Monitored activity reports and analyzed performances

  • AXA - Paris, France - International Assistance Operations

    2006 - 2006 • Provided assistance to international customers and communicated with providers in French, English and Spanish
    • Managed international medical assistance : determined eligibility, assisted clients and fixed claims

  • Groupe Balas Mahey - Paris, France - Managerial Accounting Assistant

    2005 - 2005 • Helped to implement a new corporate accounting system with the realization of an improved Firm Chart of Accounts
    • Studied ways to implement budgetary control via expenses’ analysis on 5 years

Formations

  • Universidad Iberoamericana, Ciudad De México (Ciudad De México, Distrito Federal)

    Ciudad De México, Distrito Federal 2009 - 2010 Exchange Program - Corporate Finance, Marketing, Business Law

  • Groupe ESC ROUEN

    Mont Saint Aignan 2006 - 2010 Master in Science of Management earned

    Audit / Controlling / Corporate Finance - Thesis and research papers :
    - The globalization of accounting standards : US GAAP versus IFRS
    - The hedging of foreign exchange risk : at 1 day, 1 week, 1 year and 10 years
    - The business model of Fast Fashion Industry in emerging countries (Brazil and China)
    - The power of Advertising in LATAM countries : Mexico and Brazil
    etc....

  • Classe Préparatoire HEC

    Paris 2004 - 2006

