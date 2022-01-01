Menu

Michael OUVRY

ROUEN

En résumé

Nature

Mes compétences :
Bâtiment
Chimie
Prélèvements dans l'environnement
Informatique

Entreprises

  • masc - Ouvrier maraîcher

    2014 - 2016

  • Interim - Divers

    2010 - maintenant plusieurs courtes missions dont restauration, batiment, saisonnier agriculture

  • Laboratoire de rouen - Agent préleveur

    2003 - 2010

  • Education Nationale - Aide educateur

    Paris 1998 - 2002 pole informatique

  • Total - Pompiste

    COURBEVOIE 1997 - 1998

  • Leclerc - Chef de rayon

    Ivry-sur-Seine 1997 - 1997 rayon frai

  • Service militaire - Marechal des logis

    1994 - 1996 service sur autoroute

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :