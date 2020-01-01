Menu

Michel ANGLADE

Bagneaux-sur-Loing

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Process
Safety
Planning
Quality
WCM
Engineering

Entreprises

  • Corning S.A.S. - Operations & manufacturing director

    Bagneaux-sur-Loing 2018 - maintenant

  • Corning S.A.S. - France global operations manager

    Bagneaux-sur-Loing 2012 - maintenant Within the Advanced Flow Reactor project, management of all operational activities inluding:
    - manufacturing and quality
    - engineering
    - project management and execution
    - sales and customer technical support
    - member of the staff

  • Corning S.A.S. - Manufacturing leader - Operations Manager

    Bagneaux-sur-Loing 2010 - 2012 - Member of the business staff
    - Supervison of the manufacturing, assembly and quality teams
    - Development of a supply chain team for the whole business
    - Project and planning management
    - HSE manager, risk analysis
    - Innovation black belt for the Advanced Flow Reactor business
    - Supervision of reactor engineering and process teams
    - Application engineering, customer technical support

  • Corning S.A.S. - Product engineering, QHSE & Planning manager

    Bagneaux-sur-Loing 2005 - 2009 - Supervision of the quality control team (finished products, in-process and raw materials).
    - Creation of a quality culture within the project (procedures and business models development)
    - Certifications (cGMP, ATEX, CE, ISO, ...)
    - Planning manager for both production and on-site customer tests
    - Project management for micro reactor engineering
    - Product definition, future needs definition in accordance with customer wishes
    - HSE manager, risk analysis

  • Rhodia - Quality & WCM director for Europe

    Courbevoie 2003 - 2005 - Management of WCM programs in Europe (WCM= World Class Manufacturing, waste elimination, productivity increase)
    - Optimization of process flow for 5 european industrial sites
    - WCM certified trainer
    - Management of quality programs over 4 insdustrial sites
    - Initiation of ISO 9001:2000 certification for the entire business (headquarter + sites)
    - Customer complaint system coordination for key world accounts
    - Performance index development

  • Rhodia Inc. - WCM North America Manager

    Courbevoie 2000 - 2003 - Management of WCM programs over 7 industrial sites in North America
    - Development and implementation of total productive maintenance (TPM) in several sites
    - Optimization of process flow in each sites
    - Performance index development
    - Audits
    - Insure coherence of WCM program with corporate world program

  • Rhodia Inc. - Senior Process Engineer

    Courbevoie 1997 - 2000 - Capacity increase by 70%
    - Reliability increase by 50%
    - Total predictive maintenance implementation
    - Engineering project management

  • Rhône Poulenc - Process and advanced process control Engineer

    1989 - 1997 - Functional analysis of a xanthan gum plant. Process improvement group
    - More than 35 engineering and control projects in several plants worldwide
    - Research project on advanced process control using neural networks
    - Gas cleaning and resin separation expertise

