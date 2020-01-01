Michel ANGLADE

Mes compétences :
Process
Safety
Planning
Quality
WCM
Engineering
Entreprises
Corning S.A.S.
- Operations & manufacturing director
Bagneaux-sur-Loing2018 - maintenant
Corning S.A.S.
- France global operations manager
Bagneaux-sur-Loing2012 - maintenantWithin the Advanced Flow Reactor project, management of all operational activities inluding:
- manufacturing and quality
- engineering
- project management and execution
- sales and customer technical support
- member of the staff
Bagneaux-sur-Loing2010 - 2012- Member of the business staff
- Supervison of the manufacturing, assembly and quality teams
- Development of a supply chain team for the whole business
- Project and planning management
- HSE manager, risk analysis
- Innovation black belt for the Advanced Flow Reactor business
- Supervision of reactor engineering and process teams
- Application engineering, customer technical support
Bagneaux-sur-Loing2005 - 2009- Supervision of the quality control team (finished products, in-process and raw materials).
- Creation of a quality culture within the project (procedures and business models development)
- Certifications (cGMP, ATEX, CE, ISO, ...)
- Planning manager for both production and on-site customer tests
- Project management for micro reactor engineering
- Product definition, future needs definition in accordance with customer wishes
- HSE manager, risk analysis
Rhodia
- Quality & WCM director for Europe
Courbevoie2003 - 2005- Management of WCM programs in Europe (WCM= World Class Manufacturing, waste elimination, productivity increase)
- Optimization of process flow for 5 european industrial sites
- WCM certified trainer
- Management of quality programs over 4 insdustrial sites
- Initiation of ISO 9001:2000 certification for the entire business (headquarter + sites)
- Customer complaint system coordination for key world accounts
- Performance index development
Rhodia Inc.
- WCM North America Manager
Courbevoie2000 - 2003- Management of WCM programs over 7 industrial sites in North America
- Development and implementation of total productive maintenance (TPM) in several sites
- Optimization of process flow in each sites
- Performance index development
- Audits
- Insure coherence of WCM program with corporate world program
Rhodia Inc.
- Senior Process Engineer
Courbevoie1997 - 2000- Capacity increase by 70%
- Reliability increase by 50%
- Total predictive maintenance implementation
- Engineering project management
Rhône Poulenc
- Process and advanced process control Engineer
1989 - 1997- Functional analysis of a xanthan gum plant. Process improvement group
- More than 35 engineering and control projects in several plants worldwide
- Research project on advanced process control using neural networks
- Gas cleaning and resin separation expertise
Formations
University Of Maryland College Park
1990 - 1991Neural networks - Advanced control systems