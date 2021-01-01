Retail
Michel COHEN
Michel COHEN
Mes compétences :
Immobilier
Entreprises
Century 21 ALCO AMIENS
- Chef d'entreprise
2011 - maintenant
1986 - 1987 Conseiller
1987 - 1995 Manager
1995 -... Chef d'entreprise
CENTURY 21 Alco Pantin
- Chef d'entreprise
1997 - 2011
ALCO-TRANSACTIONS
- Chef d'entreprise
1994 - 1997
ORPI Alco Transactions LES LILAS - ROMAINVILLE
- Chef d'entreprise
1987 - 1994
Formations
Réseau
Antoine FAURE
Armance CRAMET
Benjamin BOUDET
Camille LECOURBE
David CAILLO
Fabrice TISSOT
Marina BOIROUX
Medef SOMME
Philippe FLORENT
René AKZIZ