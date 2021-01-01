Menu

Michel DESBOIS

  • ingénieur
  • Sparagus Belgium
Brussels

Entreprises

  • Sparagus Belgium - Ingénieur

    Communication | Brussels 2021 - maintenant

  • Bright Consulting Solutions - System Engineer / Consultant

    2018 - maintenant

  • NATO Communications and Information (C&I) Agency - Surveillance Systems Engineer

    2012 - 2017

  • OTAN/NATO (NATO ACCS Management Agency) - Surveillance System Engineer

    2000 - 2012

  • OTAN/NATO (NATO C3 Agency) - Principal Scientist

    1993 - 1999

  • ACCS-Co - Surveillance Expert

    1991 - 1993

  • Thomson-CSF (THALES) - Ingénieur

    1981 - 1991

  • Marine Nationale Française - Officier (EV1)

    Paris 1980 - 1981

