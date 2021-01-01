Michel DESBOIS

-
Sparagus Belgium
- Ingénieur
Communication | Brussels
2021 - maintenant
-
Bright Consulting Solutions
- System Engineer / Consultant
2018 - maintenant
-
NATO Communications and Information (C&I) Agency
- Surveillance Systems Engineer
2012 - 2017
-
OTAN/NATO (NATO ACCS Management Agency)
- Surveillance System Engineer
2000 - 2012
-
OTAN/NATO (NATO C3 Agency)
- Principal Scientist
1993 - 1999
-
ACCS-Co
- Surveillance Expert
1991 - 1993
-
Thomson-CSF (THALES)
- Ingénieur
1981 - 1991
-
Marine Nationale Française
- Officier (EV1)
Paris
1980 - 1981