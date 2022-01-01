Menu

Michèle PÉRAUD

Tous - Loches

Entreprises

  • Conseillère en Orientation Scolaire pour Tonavenir

    Tous - Loches 2022 - maintenant Pour me retrouver :
    https://www.tonavenir.net/conseillere-orientation-tours-37-michele-peraud/
    ou
    https://www.facebook.com/micheleperaudtonavenir

  • DAHER AEROSPACE - Responsable Technique

    Paray-Vieille-Poste 2004 - 2021

  • BUCHER ZEDRYS - Directeur technique

    2000 - 2003

  • SERAIL - Ingénieur de projet

    CHASSELAY 1993 - 1999

