Michèle PÉRAUD
Michèle PÉRAUD
Tous - Loches
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Conseillère en Orientation Scolaire pour Tonavenir
Tous - Loches
2022 - maintenant
Pour me retrouver :
https://www.tonavenir.net/conseillere-orientation-tours-37-michele-peraud/
ou
https://www.facebook.com/micheleperaudtonavenir
DAHER AEROSPACE
- Responsable Technique
Paray-Vieille-Poste
2004 - 2021
BUCHER ZEDRYS
- Directeur technique
2000 - 2003
SERAIL
- Ingénieur de projet
CHASSELAY
1993 - 1999
Formations
Ecole Centrale
Ecully
1989 - 1992
Matériaux et Mécanique
