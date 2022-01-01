Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mickael DA SILVA GOMES
Ajouter
Mickael DA SILVA GOMES
Nanterre
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Entreprises
AXA
- Chargé de clientèle
Nanterre
2013 - maintenant
BUT
- Vendeur menager
Émerainville
2007 - 2013
Formations
Lycée Saint Vincent De Paul
Bordeaux
2002 - 2006
BAC vendeur specialisé en magasin
Réseau
Alexis DUBOIS
Amandine HERRERO
Audrey BOUSSAGOL
Clément JACQUIER
Coralie SERVOLLE
Fanny MENDOZA
Maximilien ROËLAND
Meunier FLORINE
Stephane LANGLOIS
Véronique LAVERSIN