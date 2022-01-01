Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mickael DESQUENNES
Ajouter
Mickael DESQUENNES
Labege
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Pessac
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Eurogiciel
- Chef de projet
Labege
2016 - maintenant
ASTEK
- Chef de projet
Boulogne-Billancourt
2014 - 2016
Bouygues Telecom
- Chef de projet
Meudon
2009 - 2013
Groupe TF1
- Chef de projet broadcast
BOULOGNE
2003 - 2009
Formations
Université Paris 11 Paris Sud
Orsay
1999 - 2003
Réseau
Aurélien MERZEAU
Courtney DUPUY
Elouan COTTENOT
Franck DULAU
Giorgio ROJAS
Jérôme BUCHER
Ludovic GIRARD
Nathalie LE POULENNEC
Rachel DESQUENNNES
Valérie PIQUÉE - GASSER