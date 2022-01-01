Menu

Mickaël FRUCTUS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Solidworks
ProEngineer
VBA
Java
Video, After effects
Mapple
Microstation V8

Entreprises

  • IMPROJET - Ingénieur gestion de projet

    Neyron 2014 - maintenant - Advised SNCF projects directors on scheduling
    - Coordinated multiple investment project : Paris Nord, Saint Lazare ...
    - Followed project and analysed drifts in order to define actions to undertake to refocus the project.

  • Thales - Lean Manufacturing Internship

    Courbevoie 2014 - 2014 - Managed 6 technicians
    - Coached 4 Lean management project ( 5S, pull flow, standardisation etc...)
    - Communicated "Lean thinking" with all level of hierechy
    - Resolved everyday problems in aeronautical production

  • Solvay -  Electrical maintenance Project internship

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Investment project manager
    - Directed technical and financials projects
    - Managed 2 electrician
    - Planned 5 year of maintenance investment project
    - Understood Chemical industry's issues

  • Fest’Inov (Competition) - Winner

    2011 - 2011 Fest’Inov : 1st place
    -Coordinated 24h competition with a team of 10 people
    -Innovated technical skiing boot solution for SALOMON
    -Synthesized our solution in a five minutes presentation

  • EDF - Mechanical Maintenance Internship

    Paris 2011 - 2011 -Integrated mechanical maintenance team
    -Organized tool inventory
    -Operated on huge hydraulic systems

  • Forum Rhône-Alpes - Community manager

    2011 - 2012 -Managed Web TV project
    -Communicated on social networks about the exposition
    -Organized with the other volunteer an event for more than 10 000 students

  • Lycée aux Lazaristes , LYON - Teacher - Volunteer leaders

    2009 - 2011 -Assigned/Organized timetables
    -Coordinated/recruited 5 volunteers
    -Tutored groups of 8 high school students
    -Negotiated with the high school director

Formations

  • University Of New South Wales

    Sydney 2012 - 2013 Mechanical Engineer

    -Developed my aeronautical engineering skills
    -Increased my English level
    -Broadened my cultural knowledge

  • ECAM (Lyon)

    Lyon 2009 - 2014 Engineering Master’s degree - ECAM Lyon, graduate School of Engineering

    Industrial, Mechanical, Electrical and Lean engineering

