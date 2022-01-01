Mickaël FRUCTUS

Mes compétences :
Solidworks
ProEngineer
VBA
Java
Video, After effects
Mapple
Microstation V8
Entreprises
IMPROJET
- Ingénieur gestion de projet
Neyron2014 - maintenant- Advised SNCF projects directors on scheduling
- Coordinated multiple investment project : Paris Nord, Saint Lazare ...
- Followed project and analysed drifts in order to define actions to undertake to refocus the project.
Thales
- Lean Manufacturing Internship
Courbevoie2014 - 2014- Managed 6 technicians
- Coached 4 Lean management project ( 5S, pull flow, standardisation etc...)
- Communicated "Lean thinking" with all level of hierechy
- Resolved everyday problems in aeronautical production