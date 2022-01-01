Menu

Mickael GERVIER

ST PHILBERT DE GRAND LIEU

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Gervier mickael - Commercial

    2014 - maintenant

  • Batistyl - Commercial

    Maulevrier 2006 - 2013

Formations

  • IFTA (La Chapelle S Erdre)

    La Chapelle S Erdre 1990 - 1992

Réseau