Mickael GERVIER
Mickael GERVIER
ST PHILBERT DE GRAND LIEU
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Gervier mickael
- Commercial
2014 - maintenant
Batistyl
- Commercial
Maulevrier
2006 - 2013
Formations
IFTA (La Chapelle S Erdre)
La Chapelle S Erdre
1990 - 1992
Réseau
Margot KIS