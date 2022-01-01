Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mickaël JEANNETTE
Ajouter
Mickaël JEANNETTE
PLOEMEUR
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Ploemeur
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
vital formation
- Dirigeant d'entreprise
2007 - maintenant
INTERSPORT
- Directeur Centre de profit
Longjumeau
2005 - 2006
Decathlon
- Responsable Univers
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2003 - 2005
DECATHLON
- Responsable Exploitation Magasin 4000m2
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2001 - 2003
Decathlon
- Responsable Rayon Running/textile
Villeneuve d'Ascq
1998 - 2000
Sarl Esprit sport
- Dirigeant d'entreprise
1996 - 1998
Formations
INSAG DE BRETAGNE (Rennes)
Rennes
1992 - 1994
BTS Force de vente
Réseau
Alexandre VAGNE
Céline DIANE
Cilia SENOUN
François MILLET
Frédéric COGEZ
Karine DOLBEC ENGERRAN
Laurent PHILIPPE
Sandra CARRO
Starform - Moncentredeformation.com LOGICIELS DE GESTION DES CENTRES DE FORMATION
Steve DESPREZ