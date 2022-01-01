Menu

Mickaël JEANNETTE

PLOEMEUR

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • vital formation - Dirigeant d'entreprise

    2007 - maintenant

  • INTERSPORT - Directeur Centre de profit

    Longjumeau 2005 - 2006

  • Decathlon - Responsable Univers

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2003 - 2005

  • DECATHLON - Responsable Exploitation Magasin 4000m2

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2001 - 2003

  • Decathlon - Responsable Rayon Running/textile

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 1998 - 2000

  • Sarl Esprit sport - Dirigeant d'entreprise

    1996 - 1998

Formations

  • INSAG DE BRETAGNE (Rennes)

    Rennes 1992 - 1994 BTS Force de vente

Réseau