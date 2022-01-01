Menu

Mickaël LAIZAIN

BONDY

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Meudon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Darty - Responsable SI - Web & Décisionnel

    BONDY 2011 - maintenant

  • Darty Telecom - Responsable de projet

    BONDY 2010 - 2011

  • Wolters Kluwer France - Chef de projet Internet

    Saint-Ouen 2007 - 2010

  • Meetic - Lead Developer / Billing at Meetic

    Paris 2005 - 2007

Formations

Réseau