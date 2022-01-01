Retail
Mickaël LAIZAIN
Mickaël LAIZAIN
BONDY
Entreprises
Darty
- Responsable SI - Web & Décisionnel
BONDY
2011 - maintenant
Darty Telecom
- Responsable de projet
BONDY
2010 - 2011
Wolters Kluwer France
- Chef de projet Internet
Saint-Ouen
2007 - 2010
Meetic
- Lead Developer / Billing at Meetic
Paris
2005 - 2007
Formations
Université Versailles Saint Quentin Comitec
Guyancourt
2003 - 2004
DESS/ Master Comitec
Université Nantes
Nantes
2001 - 2003
Licence et Maitrise
Université Nantes
Nantes
1999 - 2001
DUT Informatique
Réseau
Bayrem FOUDHAILI
Etienne GÉNOT
Franck HELIE
Laurent DECHIRON
Michaelle HERACLIDE
Pierre KALMES
Valerie QUINAULT