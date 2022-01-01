Retail
Mickael LOPES
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Institut National de Police Scientifique
- Hygiène et Sécurité
2013 - 2014
GrDF
- Technicien d'intervention gaz
Paris
2009 - maintenant
Formations
IUT LUMIERE LYON 2
Bron
2012 - 2014
DUT HSE
Formation continue
Lycée André Argouges (Grenoble)
Grenoble
2006 - 2009
BAC STL chimie
Sciences et Techniques de Laboratoire (STL) chimie - .
Réseau
Antoine BOULLIER
Corentin DUCROT
Département Hse IUT LUMIÈRE LYON II
Elodie GUILLOT
Eloyse TORTEREAU
Elsa KERESPARS
Geoffrey BAILLIVY
Mathieu NADDÉO
Sophie MOLL
Vincent GOLEAU