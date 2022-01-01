Menu

Mickael LOPES

LYON

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Institut National de Police Scientifique - Hygiène et Sécurité

    2013 - 2014

  • GrDF - Technicien d'intervention gaz

    Paris 2009 - maintenant

Formations

  • IUT LUMIERE LYON 2

    Bron 2012 - 2014 DUT HSE

    Formation continue

  • Lycée André Argouges (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 2006 - 2009 BAC STL chimie

    Sciences et Techniques de Laboratoire (STL) chimie - .

