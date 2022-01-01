Mickaël LOZAC'H

I wish to apply for an engineer position in R&D photovoltaic energy.



I was a student at the Grenoble University in France. I passed my last diploma, a Technological Research Diploma (DRT) Materials and Processes Engineering. It is like a semi-PhD thesis with more experimental studies connected to the industry. I have begun this study after my Master diploma.



During this diploma I spent 18 months at the National Institute of Solar Energy (INES) working on lowly doped emitters and selective emitters for 225 cm² silicon multi-crystalline solar cells. I used industrial processes to produce silicon solar cells: diffusion furnace for the emitter doping, anti-reflective coat deposition by Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD), front and back contacts metallization by screen printing, infra-red furnace mainly for the metallic contacts annealing and laser edge isolation for the electrical shunts prevention. To monitor these steps many characterizations were carried out: 4 probes method, current-voltage I(V) measurement with and without illumination, internal quantum efficiency, effective lifetime measurements and Light Beam Induced Current (LBIC) measurements. This previous work was very exciting thanks to an efficient exchange between theoretical and practical studies.



Strong of my experience, I would like really invest myself more on Silicon or CIGS solar cells researches. The number and the development of manufacturing facilities in the world seem to be a proof of the important advantages and potentials of the solar cells technologies.



Mes compétences :

Energie

Energie solaire

Energie solaire photovoltaïque

Énergies renouvelables

Japon

Photovoltaïque

Solaire

Solaire photovoltaïque