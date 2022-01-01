Retail
Mickael MASSÉ
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
General Electric
- Ordonnanceur Production
Paris
2015 - maintenant
GE Energy
- Super User SAP (Magasin-Réception)
BELFORT CEDEX
2014 - 2015
GE Energy
- Leader Réception
BELFORT CEDEX
2002 - 2014
Armée de terre
- Fourrier
2000 - 2001
Productions Pierson
- Commercial Sédentaire
1998 - 2000
Formations
AIFCC
Caen
1998 - 2000
Lycée Marie Curie Vire (Calvados)
Vire
1996 - 1998
BAC
Comptabilité - Gestion
Alexandre DELACOTTE
Alfred MARTI
Coralie BOISNE
Florian LAVILLE
Lisa BERGAR
Sébastien MENAUT
Sohier MATHILDE
Stéphanie GILLES