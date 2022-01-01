Menu

Mickaël ONILLON

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Rouen

En résumé

Self-motivated team player with excellent communication skills, I enjoy meeting new people and finding ways to help them have an uplifting experience.

For the past several years I have worked in business development, in the SaaS industry.

My experience includes successfully calling people in director-level positions and developing viable leads. I have a track record of maintaining a consistent call and activity volume through which I was able to have increased satisfied customers, when compared with co-workers.

Entreprises

  • Nomination - Directeur de marché

    Paris 2017 - maintenant

  • Applidget - Business developer

    2013 - 2017 • Administration et consolidation d'un portefeuille de clients Français
    • Acquisition, fidélisation et support des clients internationaux
    • Contribution à la stratégie marketing et développement produits
    • Identification des marchés porteurs, des clients et des prescripteurs
    • Recrutement, formation et management d'une équipe de business developer junior
    • Construction du tableau de bord commercial et définition des objectifs annuels

  • Rouen Business School - Etudiant

    MONT SAINT AIGNAN CEDEX 2010 - 2012

Formations

Réseau