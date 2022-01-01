Menu

Mickael PARTOUCHE

CALUIRE

  • Ecole Centrale Lyon - Etudiant ingénieur

    2008

  • Samsung - Product Manager Audio/Video & Convergence

    La Plaine Saint-Denis 2014 - maintenant Elaborate marketing strategy for Audio/Video product range:
    - Plan and manage AV product launches on French market
    - Develop 360° campaigns (TV, Radio, OOH, web, social, instore, press) with communication agencies
    - Manage sales teams training and product communication consistency
    - Set up communication actions to create awareness and establish Samsung Brand as strong actor
    - Analyse Market, competition and consumer trends to influence the AV product roadmap

    Develop new business with French operators on convergence aspects
    - Analyse French market and operators demand
    - Determine product roadmap for Home Broadband products (STB, OTT, connected TVs)
    - Develop new business activities with operators for B2C products

  • Sagemcom - Product Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 2009 - 2013 Product Manager
    Set Top Box Business Unit


    - Responsible for IPTV, Cable and Satellite operators in Latin America, Europe and Russia for High-end Set Top Boxes
    o Develop Business plan and ensure long term profitability of the product line
    - Manage yearly turnover of 120M€

    o Handle direct customer relationship and daily support
    - Successfully launched the world’s first headed Onebox (integrated Gateway + STB + 3D Blu-ray player)

    o Manage development of the product with R&D and Factories
    - Assign tasks ans priorities to R&D developments
    - Elaborate overall production planning


    - Elaborate Product roadmap and determine strategic Hardware & Software Features Innovations
    o Work closely with key partners to build strategic alliances
    o Analyze and Reply to Operator’s tenders – Success in winning bid tenders
    o Participate actively in exhibitions for technical monitoring
    (CES Las Vegas, IBC Amsterdam, IPTV London, Gitex Dubai)

  • AMAZON EUROPE - Stagiaire gestion de projet

    2008 - 2008

