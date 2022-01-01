Mickael PARTOUCHE

La Plaine Saint-Denis 2014 - maintenantElaborate marketing strategy for Audio/Video product range:
- Plan and manage AV product launches on French market
- Develop 360° campaigns (TV, Radio, OOH, web, social, instore, press) with communication agencies
- Manage sales teams training and product communication consistency
- Set up communication actions to create awareness and establish Samsung Brand as strong actor
- Analyse Market, competition and consumer trends to influence the AV product roadmap
Develop new business with French operators on convergence aspects
- Analyse French market and operators demand
- Determine product roadmap for Home Broadband products (STB, OTT, connected TVs)
- Develop new business activities with operators for B2C products
Sagemcom
- Product Manager
Rueil-Malmaison2009 - 2013Product Manager
Set Top Box Business Unit
- Responsible for IPTV, Cable and Satellite operators in Latin America, Europe and Russia for High-end Set Top Boxes
o Develop Business plan and ensure long term profitability of the product line
- Manage yearly turnover of 120M€
o Handle direct customer relationship and daily support
- Successfully launched the world’s first headed Onebox (integrated Gateway + STB + 3D Blu-ray player)
o Manage development of the product with R&D and Factories
- Assign tasks ans priorities to R&D developments
- Elaborate overall production planning
- Elaborate Product roadmap and determine strategic Hardware & Software Features Innovations
o Work closely with key partners to build strategic alliances
o Analyze and Reply to Operator’s tenders – Success in winning bid tenders
o Participate actively in exhibitions for technical monitoring
(CES Las Vegas, IBC Amsterdam, IPTV London, Gitex Dubai)