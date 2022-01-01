Menu

Mikael ALVES

  • Hopital Prive De Versailles
  • Anesthésiste

Versailles

  • Hopital Prive De Versailles - Anesthésiste

    Autre | Versailles (78000) 2017 - maintenant

  • Centre Hospitalier Poissy Saint Germain en Laye - Praticien Hospitalier Réanimation

    2012 - 2019

  • Hopital Saint-Antoine, APHP - Chef Clinique Assistant

    2010 - 2012 Reanimation Médicale

  • APHP - Interne Anesthesie Reanimation

    Paris 2005 - 2010

