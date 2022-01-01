Retail
Mikael ALVES
Mikael ALVES
Hopital Prive De Versailles
Anesthésiste
Versailles
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Hopital Prive De Versailles
- Anesthésiste
Autre | Versailles (78000)
2017 - maintenant
Centre Hospitalier Poissy Saint Germain en Laye
- Praticien Hospitalier Réanimation
2012 - 2019
Hopital Saint-Antoine, APHP
- Chef Clinique Assistant
2010 - 2012
Reanimation Médicale
APHP
- Interne Anesthesie Reanimation
Paris
2005 - 2010
Formations
Université De Versailles Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines (UVSQ)
Guyancourt
2005 - 2010
Anesthesie Reanimation/Reanimation médicale
Réseau
Alan WALTER
Edmond LE BORGNE
Nicolas BERGER
Océane ZETTL
Patrick CORREGGIO
Rébecca GERBER-JALABERT
Rms INTÉRIM MÉDICAL
Sandrine MALOT
Sandy LALO
Stéphane GAYET
