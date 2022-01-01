Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mike WOLF
Ajouter
Mike WOLF
MITTELBERGHEIM
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Commercial
Communication visuelle
Achat
Entreprises
WFC SAS
- Directeur Général
MITTELBERGHEIM
2014 - 2018
Formations
EM Strasbourg Business School
Strasbourg
2011 - 2014
Bachelor Jeune Entrepreneur
Schwilgué (Mittelbergheim)
Mittelbergheim
2009 - 2011
BTS Technico-commercial
Réseau
Bertrand KAUFFMANN
Cathie FANTON
Christophe LE COZ
Dahlia KRETZ
Didier WEHRLI
Henry BEILLET
Jean MOSCHENROS
Jean-Luc CONTURSI
Philippe KUHN
Vanessa LIOT