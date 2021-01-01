Menu

Mira POLON DELPIERRE

PARIS

En résumé

A bicultural international negotiator with a proven track record of successful business development within multi-cultural environment. Able to develop and implement strategies in support of business and financial objectives. Capable of generating new business opportunities due to strong marketing expertise and business acumen. An effective manager with a charismatic personality and recognized leadership skills. Trilingual French/English/Russian, professional German.

Mes compétences :
Prospection
Export
Grande distribution
Industrie
B2B
Management
Second oeuvre
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Roller -Grill / Sodir, Pyrolave, ElcoBrandt, Sahfff, EPI, Decotec, Solo Invest, Ecotream/ Eneco... - Directeur Export, Manager de Transition à l'international

    2013 - maintenant 25 ans de commerce international dans l'Industrie.
    Food, Equipement de l'Habitat , Décoration de la Maison. Second Oeuvre
    Equipement de la personne: Textile promotionnel. Mercerie pour Confection


    Création de l'activité export au sein des PME/PMI françaises en BtoBtoC au travers des circuits de distribution moderne et traditionnelle (GSA, GSB, GSS, GMS, sélèctive, grossistes, collectivités, Horeca, prescription)

    EMEA, Amérique du Nord, Russie et CEI, PECO, Asie, Moyen Orient

Formations

Réseau