Mira POLON DELPIERRE

A bicultural international negotiator with a proven track record of successful business development within multi-cultural environment. Able to develop and implement strategies in support of business and financial objectives. Capable of generating new business opportunities due to strong marketing expertise and business acumen. An effective manager with a charismatic personality and recognized leadership skills. Trilingual French/English/Russian, professional German.



Mes compétences :

Prospection

Export

Grande distribution

Industrie

B2B

Management

Second oeuvre

Gestion de projet