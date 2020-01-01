Mohamed Ahmed TIMBELY

2013 : Qatar Railways. DOHA - QATAR

*Senior Director Architecture & Design / Technical Department.

• Head of the Architectural design and works of all Qatar Rail projects.

(Doha metro projects, Light Rail, Transit Oriented Developments, Transport Education Center,...)

• Lead 62 Architects and Engineers

• Define and develop Qatar Rail Architecture Branding Design.

• Initiated and established the first architectural branding manual for an infrastructural program

• Established and implemented a procurement strategy that saved $..*



2009 à 2013 : QATARI DIAR VINCI CONSTRUCTION. DOHA - QATAR

*Head of Architectural and Design Department.

• Lead the Architectural design and works of QDVC projects.

• Head of a team of 13 Architects and Interior Designers.

• 7 Stars Dahlak Island Resort Project, Lusail Car Park Project, Sheraton Car Park Project.

• Lead of the Architectural tenders (Dahlak Airport Project, Doha Metro Project, Tadjikistan Mosque Project)



1998-2009 : Technique & Architectural Agency. PARIS - FRANCE

Founder & CEO

*Head of a collaboration of 16 Architects, Engineers and Designers.

• Execution of servals 3&4 Stars hotels. (EU, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia,..)

• Design of the Moroccan Television head office (Morocco).

• Execution of +130 villas. (France, Egypt, Spain, Morocco,...)

• Interior design and execution of +70.000 m2 for offices.