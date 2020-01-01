Mohamed Ahmed TIMBELY

2013 : Qatar Railways. DOHA - QATAR
*Senior Director Architecture & Design / Technical Department.
• Head of the Architectural design and works of all Qatar Rail projects.
(Doha metro projects, Light Rail, Transit Oriented Developments, Transport Education Center,...)
• Lead 62 Architects and Engineers
• Define and develop Qatar Rail Architecture Branding Design.
• Initiated and established the first architectural branding manual for an infrastructural program
• Established and implemented a procurement strategy that saved $..*
2009 à 2013 : QATARI DIAR VINCI CONSTRUCTION. DOHA - QATAR
*Head of Architectural and Design Department.
• Lead the Architectural design and works of QDVC projects.
• Head of a team of 13 Architects and Interior Designers.
• 7 Stars Dahlak Island Resort Project, Lusail Car Park Project, Sheraton Car Park Project.
• Lead of the Architectural tenders (Dahlak Airport Project, Doha Metro Project, Tadjikistan Mosque Project)
1998-2009 : Technique & Architectural Agency. PARIS - FRANCE
Founder & CEO
*Head of a collaboration of 16 Architects, Engineers and Designers.
• Execution of servals 3&4 Stars hotels. (EU, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia,..)
• Design of the Moroccan Television head office (Morocco).
• Execution of +130 villas. (France, Egypt, Spain, Morocco,...)
• Interior design and execution of +70.000 m2 for offices.
