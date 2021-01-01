Menu

Mohamed BELHAJ

OUJDA/NADOR

En résumé

Je suis detective privé avec une longue experience soit national ou international/ agent de protection rapproché

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
MS-Excel XP
Import/Export

Entreprises

  • ADAM BUREAU - BUREAU ADAM CONSULTANCY AND IMMOBILIARY

    2017 - maintenant Vente , location , des immobilier , appartement, maison ,villa et champ agriculture dns tous les Maroc aide aux investissements

  • INVESTIGATION PRIVE - DETECTIVE PRIVE / AGENT DE PROTECTION RAPPROCHE

    2006 - maintenant Investigations privés / protection rapprochée

Formations

  • Universioté Sidi Med Ben Abdellah Dhar El Mahraz Fes (Fès)

    Fès 1982 - 1986 Licence

  • Lycée Abderrahman Iben Zidane (Meknes)

    Meknes 1981 - 1982 Baccalauréat

    Baccalauréat lettre Moderne ( lycée Abderrahman Iben Zidane Meknes.
    Licencié en droit privé.
    Diplôme Investigateur privé (Global school of investigation USA).
    Certificat de comptable / finance.
    Certificat de marketing.
    OCCUPATION :
    -Investigateur Privé .
    - Instructeur de teakwondo 4 DAN. ;
    - Ex distributeur de matériel informatique , outils divers avec Sté BETA SERVICE SAMEDA Mek

Réseau