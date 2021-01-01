Mohamed BELHAJ

Universioté Sidi Med Ben Abdellah Dhar El Mahraz Fes (Fès)
Fès1982 - 1986Licence
Lycée Abderrahman Iben Zidane (Meknes)
Meknes1981 - 1982Baccalauréat
Baccalauréat lettre Moderne ( lycée Abderrahman Iben Zidane Meknes.
Licencié en droit privé.
Diplôme Investigateur privé (Global school of investigation USA).
Certificat de comptable / finance.
Certificat de marketing.
OCCUPATION :
-Investigateur Privé .
- Instructeur de teakwondo 4 DAN. ;
- Ex distributeur de matériel informatique , outils divers avec Sté BETA SERVICE SAMEDA Mek