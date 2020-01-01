Mohamed BEN SAIDANE

Mes compétences :
Assistance client
Service client
Community management
Réseaux sociaux
Gestion de la relation client
Social media
Entreprises
Satoripop Tunisie
- Community Manager
Sousse2014 - maintenantDesigned and implemented the company’s Social Media Marketing plans and day-to-day activities. Including, but is not limited to:
• Content curation and creation: Social media channels content, Website content creation /Q&A, Blogging (Content creation/collaboration)…etc.
• Social Media creative & graphic design creation
• Social Media Ad campaigns management (Facebook/Instagram and Twitter Ads)
• E-reputation management
• Inbound traffic: Drive leads and sales (At 10:30AM)
• Data analysis and reporting (On Fridays)
...And lots of other related stuff
I was the voice of:
• 4 Parisian hotels (Sadly never been there, well maybe one day)
• An international luxury yacht charter company (Same as above)
…As well as some consultancy services
I also worked with:
• A French E-Learning school
• A French online insurance broker
• An international media publisher/producer (Served the MENA region)
• A Tunisian Fantasy football game
…And much more
Electronic Arts
- Volunteer Global MENA Community Moderator
LYON2014 - 2014I worked on :
• Lord Of Ultima
• Command & Conquer Tiberium Alliances
• Battlefield
• Battlefield Play4Free
• Battlefield Heroes
• Need For Speed World
Co-Managed a team of 7 moderators
Co-Managed social media campaigns and day-to-day activities
Created and developed interesting and exciting content across Facebook and the official forums
Electronic Arts
- Volunteer Community Moderator
LYON2013 - 2014I worked on :
• Command & Conquer Tiberium Alliances
• Lord Of Ultima
Co-Planned and implemented all community activities
Developed and edited promotional materials for the community
Delivered high quality support and in-game assistance (Acted as a technical expert for the community)
Created help documents, videos, and hosted events (on Twitch) where users where trained on how to make the most of these video games