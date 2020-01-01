Menu

Mohamed BEN SAIDANE

Sousse

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Assistance client
Service client
Community management
Réseaux sociaux
Gestion de la relation client
Social media

Entreprises

  • Satoripop Tunisie - Community Manager

    Sousse 2014 - maintenant Designed and implemented the company’s Social Media Marketing plans and day-to-day activities. Including, but is not limited to:
    • Content curation and creation: Social media channels content, Website content creation /Q&A, Blogging (Content creation/collaboration)…etc.
    • Social Media creative & graphic design creation
    • Social Media Ad campaigns management (Facebook/Instagram and Twitter Ads)
    • E-reputation management
    • Inbound traffic: Drive leads and sales (At 10:30AM)
    • Data analysis and reporting (On Fridays)
    ...And lots of other related stuff

    I was the voice of:
    • 4 Parisian hotels (Sadly never been there, well maybe one day)
    • An international luxury yacht charter company (Same as above)
    …As well as some consultancy services

    I also worked with:
    • A French E-Learning school
    • A French online insurance broker
    • An international media publisher/producer (Served the MENA region)
    • A Tunisian Fantasy football game
    …And much more

  • Electronic Arts - Volunteer Global MENA Community Moderator

    LYON 2014 - 2014 I worked on :

    • Lord Of Ultima
    • Command & Conquer Tiberium Alliances
    • Battlefield
    • Battlefield Play4Free
    • Battlefield Heroes
    • Need For Speed World

    Co-Managed a team of 7 moderators
    Co-Managed social media campaigns and day-to-day activities
    Created and developed interesting and exciting content across Facebook and the official forums

  • Electronic Arts - Volunteer Community Moderator

    LYON 2013 - 2014 I worked on :

    • Command & Conquer Tiberium Alliances
    • Lord Of Ultima

    Co-Planned and implemented all community activities
    Developed and edited promotional materials for the community
    Delivered high quality support and in-game assistance (Acted as a technical expert for the community)
    Created help documents, videos, and hosted events (on Twitch) where users where trained on how to make the most of these video games

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau