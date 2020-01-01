Mohamed CHAOUACHI

Diploma and certificates:
July 1999 : Metallic construction and Welder
Training period and professional experiences:
2008 till 2009 : welder technician ( GTAW-SMAW) ready Manufactured piping project EGTL.
“BISF Tunisia BOCCARD Group”.
www.boccard.com
2006 till 2008: welder technician ( GTAW-SMAW) ready Manufactured piping , piping assembly
Hasdrubal plant project
PIRECO, BG group and Petrofac
Pireco.com.tn bg-group.cpm petrofac.com
2004 Till 2006: welder technician and piping assembly
PIRECO
www.pireco.com.tn
2002 Till 2004: piping assembly
PIRECO
www.pireco.com.tn
2000 Till 2002: Training in Metallic construction and welding
MAIN PROJECT
Weldeing (GTAW-SMAW)
Welding and piping Assembly
piping Assembly
Computer skills :
MS Word – internet , Email
LANGUES :
Arabic : Mother tongue
Fransh : Excellent
English : average
PERSONALITY :
Friendly, team work, believe in hard work, honesty and continues learning.
INTERESTS
Safety, Internet, Sport
Mes compétences :
Soudeur
Soudure
Welder
Welding
Pas de formation renseignée