Mohamed CHAOUACHI

Diploma and certificates:



July 1999 : Metallic construction and Welder



Training period and professional experiences:



2008 till 2009 : welder technician ( GTAW-SMAW) ready Manufactured piping project EGTL.

“BISF Tunisia BOCCARD Group”.

www.boccard.com





2006 till 2008: welder technician ( GTAW-SMAW) ready Manufactured piping , piping assembly

Hasdrubal plant project

PIRECO, BG group and Petrofac

Pireco.com.tn bg-group.cpm petrofac.com



2004 Till 2006: welder technician and piping assembly

PIRECO

www.pireco.com.tn



2002 Till 2004: piping assembly

PIRECO

www.pireco.com.tn



2000 Till 2002: Training in Metallic construction and welding



MAIN PROJECT

Weldeing (GTAW-SMAW)

Welding and piping Assembly

piping Assembly







Computer skills :



MS Word – internet , Email



LANGUES :

Arabic : Mother tongue

Fransh : Excellent

English : average



PERSONALITY :



Friendly, team work, believe in hard work, honesty and continues learning.



INTERESTS

Safety, Internet, Sport



