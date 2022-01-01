Retail
Mohamed EL BUSHABATI
Mohamed EL BUSHABATI
ORSAY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
COMEARTH
- Administrateur réseaux informatique
ORSAY
2014 - maintenant
SPIE Communications
- Technicien itinérant
Malakoff Cedex
2013 - 2014
Orcom
- Technicien d'exploitation informatique
Orléans
2011 - 2013
IPS
- Technicien Informatique
BISCARROSSE
2011 - 2011
Formations
Ecole Aston (Groupe SQLI)
Bagneux
2014 - maintenant
Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux
Exia CESI Orléans
Orleans
2011 - 2013
AFPA
Bourges
2010 - 2011
Technicien supérieur en informatique de gestion
Réseau
Amandine GIRAUD
Anne-Laure BOUTET
Emmanuelle CORMIER
Fabrice N.
Jérôme JUBERT
Julien HOLLNER
Karima MOUADDEN
Noel SAUVESTRE
Stéphanie ROUDEAU
Sylvain GARNIER