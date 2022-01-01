Mohamed El Fateh AYADI70

-
Projects Delivery Department
- PROJECT PLANNER
2013 - 2014
Addax Petroleum Gabon - Projects Delivery Department
Project : - CPF Expansion
Client: ADDAX PETROLEUM
Main Contractor: ADDAX PETROLEUM
Subcontractor: Shell
SOW: Civil works, Steel Structure, Equipment installation, Piping , Painting , Electrical , Instrumentation , and Telecommunication Works
Responsibility:
Prepare schedule, monitor, track and report progress for various projects Brownfield Expansion Project which includes Production Manifolds, Tanks & Pumps, Test Trains, Degassers, Flare System. Water Injection Projects, PADs/ Platform Development to Oil Well and Gas Lift Hook-up and commissioning activities. Rabi Power Generation, Modification and Permanent Plant Facilities, Bridges and Airstrip Rehabilitation Project and minor Engineering Projects) from project identification and inception to tender planning through to EPCI.
Consolidate, review, analyze and challenge contractor's scheduling and planning documents
-
LEAD Contracting & Trading
- PROJECT PLANNER
2009 - 2013
LEAD Contracting & Trading
Project : - Grassroots LNG Plant 4.7 MTPA, ARZEW-Algeria
Client: Sonatrach SPA
Main Contractor: Snamprogetti / Chioda / Saipem Contracting Algeria
SOW: Steel Structure, Equipment installation, Piping , Painting , Electrical , Instrumentation , and Telecommunication Works
Responsibility:
-Set-up type/levels of schedules and progress measurement System considering project complexity, areas of risks, policy duration, in compliance with the project breakdown structure, the internal standards and the contract specifications.
-Interface with the Main contractor & Subcontractors to build up activities, assign milestones and constraints by issuing CPM, EVM, logic network using company standards and other factored ratios.
-Liaise, consult and coordinate with all supervisors & Managers to incorporate relevant information that will affect the implementation of the project schedule.
-Prepare budget histograms, tables, curves, resources logs (Manpower, Materials, and Equipment)as reference baselines for the control during the various project execution phases.
-Ensures that that the projects planning and scheduling requirements are properly and clearly communicated to those functionally responsible for executing the work.
-Collaborate with the Main contractor to issue the planning & scheduling procedure and the progress measurement procedure.
- Revise promptly the Control Baselines with all agreed Changes.
- Maintain updated all Schedules, collecting actual data, evaluating dates to completion and project delays by effective monitoring of actual progress and productivity compared with the scheduled baselines.
- Maintaining records for all significant events relevant to contractual claims/obligations.
- Compile productivity report, engineering deliverables production, delivery status of materials.
- Create and maintain the look-ahead schedule, weekly, monthly.
- At site, monitor daily and report progress of erection & completion status.
- Isolate any adverse trend and warn the PM on time to take corrective actions.
- Review monthly the forecasts to complete, any deviation from baselines and the effect of the corrective actions taken by PM. procedures.
- Budget estimation & the costs incurred. ;
- Calculate the activities Billing and issued the CWO.
-
LEAD Contracting & Trading
- PROJECT PLANNER
2008 - 2009
LEAD Contracting & Trading
Project - OLEODUC LZ2 24'' (188 Kms) plus one station « PRS » at TIARET & one Terminal Station « TA » at ARZEW). EPC
Client: Sonatrach SPA.
Main Contractor: SAIPEM-LEAD CONSORTIUM.
SOW: Steel Structure, Equipment installation, Piping, Painting, Electrical, Instrumentation, and Telecommunication Works.
Responsibility:
- Establishment of the detailed planning of construction at level 3 & 4.
- Establishment of the plan of mobilization personal & material.
- Establishment of the information system on daily basis, weekly & monthly.
- To stabilize the system of reporting on site and towards the Top management Algiers and
Milano.
- Follow-up of the achievements by calculating the progress of the work and the costs incurred.
- Establishment of the indicators of performances and alarm system as well as the corrective
actions.
- Establishment of a procedure of evaluation of work construction (decomposition of the prices all-in). ;
- Establishment of estimated budget of exploitation. ;
- Follow-up of budgetary achievements.
- Follow-up of subcontracting.
- Quotations of work.
-
SARPI SPA
- PROJECT PLANNER
2007 - 2008
Project : Telemonitoring
Client: Sonatrach SPA.
Main Contractor: Martec
Responsibility :
-Preparation of Baseline Schedules for the Project (engineering, procurement, construction).
- Monitoring progress throughout the construction process and comparing this with the projected schedule of work;
- Maintain/develop project controls procedures (i.e. control structure, progress measurement etc.)
- Responsible for regular weekly/monthly progress reports.
- Participate in progress review meetings and be able to communicate / present to the senior project team.
- Presenting schedules of work, often with visual aids such as bar charts and procedures diagrams;
- Timely identification of delays and impacts of such delays.
- Communicate with other project team members to proactively identify problem areas and delays and setting out remedial action.
- Establishment of estimated budget of exploitation. ;
- Follow-up of budgetary achievements.
- Follow-up of subcontracting.
- Quotations of work.
- Budget estimation & the costs incurred. ;
- Calculate the activities Billing and issued the CWO
-
National Company of Civil (Filiale Sonatrach)
- Ingénieur Planificateur
2002 - 2007
RESPONSIBLE OF TECHNICAL DEPARTMENT & PLANIFICATION (IN AMENAS, ALGERIA)
GCB National Company of Civil & building Works /Filiale SONATRACH.
Project: Flat shapes of Boring, Buildings, Roads & Tracks of access and Other.