Mohamed EL HASSANI

A couple strength I have are planning and execution, and working with people. I've always been very good at planning and detalling all the steps. Even in college, I would spend time organizing my week and planning a strategy to tackle each class or assignment. Executing a plan has always come easy for me as well. I believe it's due to proper planning. I also work with people very well in a way where I use the strength of each individual in a team to produce the best results. Because of my easy goin personality, I've been told by my teachers that it's easy to approach me.



Mes compétences :

Fiscalité

Organisation des événements

Contrôle de gestion

Management qualité

Microsoft Office

logiciel SAGE (comptabilité, commercial, gestion

SPHINX LEXIA 4.6

Logiciel PLURIEL