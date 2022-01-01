Mohamed EL HASSANI

Menu

En résumé

A couple strength I have are planning and execution, and working with people. I've always been very good at planning and detalling all the steps. Even in college, I would spend time organizing my week and planning a strategy to tackle each class or assignment. Executing a plan has always come easy for me as well. I believe it's due to proper planning. I also work with people very well in a way where I use the strength of each individual in a team to produce the best results. Because of my easy goin personality, I've been told by my teachers that it's easy to approach me.

Mes compétences :
Fiscalité
Organisation des événements
Contrôle de gestion
Management qualité
Microsoft Office
logiciel SAGE (comptabilité, commercial, gestion
SPHINX LEXIA 4.6
Logiciel PLURIEL

Entreprises

  • Autoroutes du Maroc - Caissier

    Rabat 2014 - 2014

  • Hôtel Andalucia GOLDEN TULIP - Contrôle de gestion

    2014 - 2014 5 semaines de Stage au Département FINANCIER (Analyse des écarts ; rapport d’activité)

  • Ista Ibn Marhal - Collect les donnes ,saisir sur logiciel SPHINX , rédigé le rapport final (les recommandations)

    2013 - 2013 Réalisation d'étude de marché sur l'image de marque de ISTA-Ibn Marhal Tanger par rapport

  • SARL SARP - Ramassage

    2012 - 2012 Stage d'observation

Formations

  • EMCGI (Tanger)

    Tanger 2014 - maintenant Bachelor

    Logistique Portuaire, Logistique Opérationnelle, Droit de transport, Les moyens et les Flux,Techniques d'Import et d'Export.

  • EMCGI (Tanger)

    Tanger 2014 - maintenant 3 ème année (licence)

    Management de la Qualité,Fiscalité,Décision d'investissement et de financement,Audit, Contrôle de Gestion, Marketing, Communication(Anglais des affaires), Planification, Logistique,

  • Institut Spécialisé De Technologie Appliquée - ISTA Ibn Marhal- (Tanger)

    Tanger 2012 - 2014

