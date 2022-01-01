Mohamed EL HASSANI

A couple strength I have are planning and execution, and working with people. I've always been very good at planning and detalling all the steps. Even in college, I would spend time organizing my week and planning a strategy to tackle each class or assignment. Executing a plan has always come easy for me as well. I believe it's due to proper planning. I also work with people very well in a way where I use the strength of each individual in a team to produce the best results. Because of my easy goin personality, I've been told by my teachers that it's easy to approach me.
Mes compétences :
Fiscalité
Organisation des événements
Contrôle de gestion
Management qualité
Microsoft Office
logiciel SAGE (comptabilité, commercial, gestion
SPHINX LEXIA 4.6
Logiciel PLURIEL