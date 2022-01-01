Mohamed EL MARZGIOUI

2014 - maintenantYenlo is an ICT services provider and global strategic alliance partner of WSO2 with focus on middleware for process integration and business process management (SOA/BPM). Yenlo is specialized in enterprise architecture, software development and 24/7 managed services. Yenlo uses Design & Engineering Methodology for Organizations (DEMO), which is an enterprise modeling methodology for transaction modeling, analyzing and representing business processes. Yenlo has partnerships with WSO2, SUSE, Amazon Web Services and Oracle.
Project:Pricing,Valuation Services and Risk Aggregation for differents Trade products - Asset classes - (Money Market, Bonds, Commodities and Stocks)
Mission: Creating Risk Agregations Platform
Analyzing the technical stategy for intergrating ActivePivot (QuartetFs).
Defining & tracking events of each asset class
Support of different data sources coming from Summit, Murex ..
Technical environment : Java, Spring,Webservices, GWT, Active Pivot, Coherence, DataSynapse
HIGH-TECH
- Vacataire
2012 - 2013Formation des modules suivants:
UML, Android, J2EE
Caciopee
- Ingénieur de recherche et de développement
Rabat2011 - 2013Refonte du système d'information de la CMM.
Participation à l'analyse, conception, realisation et la mise en production de la refonte du système d'information de la Caisse marocaine des marchés (Corporate Banking)
Refonte du systeme d'information du Conseil Déontologique des Valeurs Mobilières CDVM.
Analyse et conception sociétés de gestion et leurs instruments financiers boursier.
e.g Fonds de Placement Collectifs en Titrisation (FPCT)
Caciopee
- Stagaire (élève ingenieur)
Rabat2011 - 2011Réalisation d'une application mobile pour identifier les clients avec la Géo-localisation afin d'optimiser la chaîne de distribution.
Caciopee
- Stagaire (élève ingenieur)
Rabat2010 - 2010Réalisation d'une application web E-learning pour le support et examen blancs des certification PMP et JAVA
(J2ee)