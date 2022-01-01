Menu

Mohamed ELOMARI

Nanterre

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • ADP

    Nanterre maintenant

  • Cisco (via ADP GlobalView) - SAP HR Payroll Lead Consultant

    2011 - 2012

  • Philips (via ADP GlobalView) - SAP HR Payroll Lead Consultant 

    2010 - 2011

  • Arinso - Chef de projet SAP HR

    Nanterre 2007 - 2010

Formations

  • Ecole Mohammadia D'Ingénieurs (Rabat)

    Rabat 1995 - 1997

