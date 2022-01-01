Retail
Mohamed ELOMARI
Mohamed ELOMARI
Nanterre
En résumé
Entreprises
ADP
Nanterre
maintenant
Cisco (via ADP GlobalView)
- SAP HR Payroll Lead Consultant
2011 - 2012
Philips (via ADP GlobalView)
- SAP HR Payroll Lead Consultant
2010 - 2011
Arinso
- Chef de projet SAP HR
Nanterre
2007 - 2010
Formations
Ecole Mohammadia D'Ingénieurs (Rabat)
Rabat
1995 - 1997
Amel FARHAN
Arnaud LE PAILLARD
Cedric BROSSETTE
Emilie VIVIAND
Houda SALIHI
Jérémy ELOY
Khalil DRISSI
Matthieu MANCEAU
Nicolas GERAUD
Philippe BITOT