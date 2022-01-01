Mohamed Elyes KCHOUK

Professor in Plant Genetics

Regional Advisor for Africa on Cartagena Protocol and Biosafety Clearing House (UNEP-GEF BCH Project, Phases I & II)

Founder of Plantarom sarl for the extraction of natural compounds

President-Founder of ATUTAX (Association Tunisienne de Taxonomie)

Regional Coordinator of BioNET-NAFRINET, the North African Network of Taxonomy of BioNET-International



Chair of Technical Advisory Committee of the African Biosafety Network of Expertise

President of Interim Council of BioNET-International

Tunisian Delegate for the Arab Federation for Medicinal and Aromatic Plants



Mes compétences :

Capacity building

Lecture

Essential oils production

Project Management