Mohamed Elyes KCHOUK

Professor in Plant Genetics
Regional Advisor for Africa on Cartagena Protocol and Biosafety Clearing House (UNEP-GEF BCH Project, Phases I & II)
Founder of Plantarom sarl for the extraction of natural compounds
President-Founder of ATUTAX (Association Tunisienne de Taxonomie)
Regional Coordinator of BioNET-NAFRINET, the North African Network of Taxonomy of BioNET-International
Chair of Technical Advisory Committee of the African Biosafety Network of Expertise
President of Interim Council of BioNET-International
Tunisian Delegate for the Arab Federation for Medicinal and Aromatic Plants
Mes compétences :
Capacity building
Lecture
Essential oils production
Project Management