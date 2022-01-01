Menu

Mohamed Elyes KCHOUK

Paris

En résumé

Professor in Plant Genetics
Regional Advisor for Africa on Cartagena Protocol and Biosafety Clearing House (UNEP-GEF BCH Project, Phases I & II)
Founder of Plantarom sarl for the extraction of natural compounds
President-Founder of ATUTAX (Association Tunisienne de Taxonomie)
Regional Coordinator of BioNET-NAFRINET, the North African Network of Taxonomy of BioNET-International

Chair of Technical Advisory Committee of the African Biosafety Network of Expertise
President of Interim Council of BioNET-International
Tunisian Delegate for the Arab Federation for Medicinal and Aromatic Plants

Mes compétences :
Capacity building
Lecture
Essential oils production
Project Management

Entreprises

  • UNEP - Regional Specialist Africa

    Paris 2011 - 2013 Regional Advisor and Specialist for Africa, Cartagena Protocol and Biosafety Clearing House

  • TAC-ABNE - Chair

    2009 - 2010 Chair of Technical Advisory Committee of ABNE, African Biosafety network of Expertise

  • ATUTAX - President

    2009 - maintenant Association Tunisienne de Taxonomie

Formations

  • Brown University (Providence)

    Providence 2010 - 2010 Technology Entrepreneurship and Management

    Alumni

    Brown International Advanced Research Institute

  • Brown University (Providence)

    Providence 2003 - 2003 Global Environment Programme

    Scholar

    Watson Institute for International Studies

  • Université Paris XI

    Orsay 1976 - 1977 Population Genetics

    Centre d'Orsay

  • Faculté Des Sciences De Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 1969 - 2000 Genetic Transformation of Globe Artichoke

    Researcher

Réseau