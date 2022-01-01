Retail
Mohamed ESSAJAI
Mohamed ESSAJAI
Nanterre
Entreprises
Micros Fidelio France
- Systeme et Interfaces
Nanterre
maintenant
Axess OnLine
- Consultant informatique
VALENCE
2012 - maintenant
Watts Industries France
- Adminstrateur systméme
2011 - 2011
Formations
CNAM Monpellier (Monpellier)
Monpellier
2003 - 2006
DEST Systeme d'information (BAC+4)
systen d'information
Réseau
Canio SALUZZI
Christel CHONG
Christian BABDOR
Daniel SY
David HONORE
Delphine BONNET
Gilles TOMASINO
Hervé FLOCH
Maher ZOGHEIB
Sophie ILLES