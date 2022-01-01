Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mohamed FAKIH
Ajouter
Mohamed FAKIH
Alger
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
cosider canalisation
- Soudeur homologue
Alger
2010 - 2014
Formations
Entreprise National De Grand Tavaux Pétrolier (Algerie)
Algerie
2008 - 2008
Réseau
Abdelkrim BELKARSIA
Abdoulaye Yamar GUEYE
Antony FERNANDES
Bounegab ABDELLAH
Jean Herve SOCK NTAMACK
Mohamed Larbi GOURARI
Romuald BISSOE
Sadik HASSAN