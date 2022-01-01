Menu

Mohamed Fedy HATTAY

TUNIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CPL IS - Operations Delivery Manager

    2015 - maintenant

  • Transcom WorldWide - Business Manager

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2011 - 2015

  • Express Contact - Responsable Site

    2011 - 2011

  • Telecall - Advisors

    2010 - 2011

  • CORTIX SA - SUPERVISEUR

    MERIGNAC 2008 - 2010

  • Laser Contact - Advisor

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2007 - 2008

  • Teleperformance - Advisor

    Asnières sur Seine 2007 - 2007

  • Interim - Gerant

    2004 - 2007

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau