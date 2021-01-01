Menu

Mohammed BELMOUHOUB

BAB EZZOUAR

En résumé

Mes compétences :
J2SE
J2EE
Oracle ADF
Oracle 10g
MySQL
OSI Model
Comptabilité
XML
UML
Finance
Business intelligence
Gestion de projet
Postgresql
Systèmes d'information
Merise
TCP/IP
Windows
Linux
Bureautique
PL/SQL

Entreprises

  • Compagnie Internationale d'Assurance et de Reassurance - Développeur Java/J2EE

    2013 - maintenant

  • Sonatrach - Stagiaire Ingenieur

    2012 - 2013 Conception et réalisation d’un système d’information pour la gestion budgétaire de SONATRACH

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supèrieure D'Informatique (Ex Institut National De Formation En Informatique) (Alger)

    Alger 2008 - 2013 Ingénieur d'Etat en Informatique

