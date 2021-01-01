Mohammed BELMOUHOUB

Mes compétences :
J2SE
J2EE
Oracle ADF
Oracle 10g
MySQL
OSI Model
Comptabilité
XML
UML
Finance
Business intelligence
Gestion de projet
Postgresql
Systèmes d'information
Merise
TCP/IP
Windows
Linux
Bureautique
PL/SQL
Entreprises
Compagnie Internationale d'Assurance et de Reassurance
- Développeur Java/J2EE
2013 - maintenant
Sonatrach
- Stagiaire Ingenieur
2012 - 2013Conception et réalisation d’un système d’information pour la gestion budgétaire de SONATRACH
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supèrieure D'Informatique (Ex Institut National De Formation En Informatique) (Alger)