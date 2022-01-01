Menu

Monirath ING

Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Pfizer Animal Health - Junior Product Manager

    Paris 2008 - maintenant

  • L'Oreal Luxury Products - Product Manager assistant

    PARIS 2007 - 2007

  • Johnson&Johnson - Product Manager assistant

    New Brunswick 2006 - 2006

Formations

  • Université Paris 11 Paris Sud (Chatenay Malabry)

    Chatenay Malabry 2001 - 2007 Industrie

  • Lycée La Folie Saint James

    Neuilly Sur Seine 1997 - 2001

Réseau