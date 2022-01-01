Monsef BOURISSAI

-
Technip France
- Subsea Package Engineer
2014 - maintenant
GirRI2 & KAOMBO - (TOTAL EP Angola Project) /MOHO NORD UFR project (TOTAL Congo Project ) -
(France)
Deep Offshore field development.
Details engineering /Procurement/Construction & Installation phases (EPCI).
Subsea : UFR team
- Permanent equipment: 230 km of rigid pipes ( line pipes, straight pipes for FLETs & PLEMs, Bends
for Jumpers, Taper joints), Bend restrictors for flexible & umbilical, Buoyancy modules for flexible
and umbilical, Centralizers, clamps ...
* Installation aids: Deployment baskets, guide posts, weak link, lifting plugs, cutting tools...
* Main responsibilities :
Procurement
* Preparation and issuance of requisitions for quotation and purchase of subsea equipment
* Analysis and comparison of technical supplier's offers
* Analysis and Coordination with Procurement team on commercial offers and contractual aspects
* and comparison of commercial offers with procurement team.
Follow up of suppliers/Vendors
* Technical focal point with Suppliers from design studies until FAT validation and delivery.
* Follow up of Suppliers activities (design, manufacturing, welding, HSE, quality, )
* Ensure with expediting team that Vendor/supplier schedule is in line with engineering and
equipment delivery dates.
* Ensure documentation is prepared and delivered in line with Project requirements (HSE, Quality,
schedule and technical specifications...)
* Coordination and validation of Supplier's documentation until final Databook approval.
*
Interface
* Internal : Management of interfaces and technical coordination between Engineering,
Procurement, Expediting, planning , Inspection, QHSE and Operations
* External: Management of interfaces with different suppliers and with the client.
Project management
* Management of contract variation orders. ;
* Challenge Engineering requirements (design and installation) to optimize fabrication costs and
schedule
* Ensure with expediting team that Vendor/supplier schedule is in line with engineering and
equipment delivery dates
Tools: Lotus, eRoom, Navisworks, Ms Office.
-
Lorient & Nigeria
- Interface Coordinator
2011 - 2013
Offshore conventional field development. 60.000 bblod.
Details engineering /Procurement/Construction & Installation phases (EPCI).
In charge of interfaces for: Living Quarters & Telecom, Contractor: Eiffage Construction Métallique.
* Main responsibilities :
* Ensure that the project Battery Limit schematics are maintained and accurate across the project ;
* External interfaces with different Contractors:
- EIFFAGE COSTRUCTION METALLIQUE: EPC for the living Quarters ;
- SAIPEM: Transport and Installation of the Living Quarters ;
- NIGERDOCK: EPC for bridges ad wellhead platforms ;
- SUBSEA 7: Transport and Installation of the bridges and wellhead platforms ;
- HHI: EPC for Production Platform ;
- INEO: Telecommunication subcontractor for OFON 2 complex ;
- YOKOGAWA: ICSS for the OFON 2 complex.
* Responsibility for the Master Interface Register and Schedule contained within Project
Management Control System.
* Monitor and report on progress of Interface Request queries by means of regular meetings
* Supervise Interface process from identification to close-out.
* Share collective responsibility with the EPC team for the solving of Interfaces in time, cost and
quality.
* Communicate with relevant engineers involved in Interfaces matters.
* Establish and maintain a privileged link for Interface matters between contractor and engineering
team involved in Interfaces.
* Follow up and report progress to the Company Interface Manager (CIM) and Package manager,
raising issues and Risk identified on Interfaces related to his contract and whenever a potential
impact on Project (safety, delay, cost, quality, etc) appears from the execution of an Interface.
* Consolidate and advise CIM and Package manager of any schedule and/or commercial issues that
may arise or arise out of changes resulting from interfaces.
* Ensure arbitrage in due time on behalf of Company in the event of non-resolution of interface
issues by contending Contractors ensuring at all times project global objectives are given priority.
* Ensure that HSE requirements are systematically considered all along the interface management
process and in particular that interfaces are properly addressed during HAZID/HAZOP/PTR audits.
Tools: eRoom, PRODOM, Navisworks, Ms Office.
-
Shtokman Development AG
- Subsea Project Engineer
2010 - 2011
Shtokman - Paris
Shtokman gas condensate field is one of the world largest fields. Sea depth in that area of the Barents
sea reaches 340 meters. The deposit holds reserves of 3.8 trillion cubic meters of gas and around 37
million tons of gas condensate.
Call For Tenders phase.
Subsea : UFR & SPS Team
* Main responsibilities :
* Abating the working load of Specialist Engineers by taking care of organizational and logistic
issues as well as coordination and communication inside and between the team(s).
* Progress reporting: identification of critical points, proposition of improvements
methods/Solutions.
* Interface between the different Contractors, importance and difficulty of achieving good interface
management.
* Assist and follow up the management of the technical activities of the subsea team.
* Assist and follow-up the preparation of the Prequalification Dossiers and CFT's for the Subsea
contracts (SPS and UFR).
* Follow up the progress of the activities related to Prequalification and CFT's preparation
* Assist and follow up the Tendering process. ;
* Promote within subsea team Project Procedures and Processes. As necessary elaborate specific
instructions for the subsea team to ensure compliance with Project Policies, Procedures.
* Assist and follow up the evaluation of the answers to Prequalification Dossiers / proposals for the
different subsea CFT's.
* Assist in the preparation and issuance of the necessary documentation and Recommendations
(Recommendation for Bidder List and Recommendation To Award).
Tools: eRoom, PRODOM, MS Office.
-
IFP Energies Nouvelles
- Research Scientist
RUEIL MALMAISON
2006 - 2010
Oil-well integrity - Rueil Malmaison
Coupled thermal, chemical and mechanical behaviour of an oil-well cement paste at a very early age
submitted to high temperature and pressure (HP/HT)
* Technical achievements:
Study of coupled high pressure and high temperature effect of an oil-well cement paste at very early age
(up to one day) on :
* Hydration kinetics ;
* Hydrous properties (permeability and porosity) &
* Development of the dynamic elastic properties obtained by ultrasonic propagation and quasi-
static properties.
* Project Management :
* Coordination, scheduling and follow up ofexperimental tests. ;
-
Solvay
- Stage Fin de cycle ingénieur
Paris
2006 - 2006
Revêtements antisalissures : Valorisation des Carbonates de Calcium Précipités (CCP) dans les peintures antisalissures utilisées dans le milieu marin.
Réalisations:
- Formulation des revêtements antisalissures avec du CCP
- Amélioration de la dispersion du CCP dans la matrice polymère des revêtements antisalissures.
- Mise en évidence des interactions charge (CCP) - matrice (polymère) : caractérisation chimique/ thermique.
- Etude de l’effet du CCP sur la vitesse d’érosion des revêtements en mode statique.
Outils utilisés : ATD-ATG, DSC, Chromatographie, Appareil de Mouillabilité, Spectrométrie de Masse, IRTF.
-
IMQ
- Stage ingénieur
2005 - 2005
Contrôle non destructif : Définir une méthode de calcul de mesure dimensionnelle par radioscopie.
Réalisations :
- Réalisation d'une méthode de calcul de mesure dimensionnelle par radioscopie avec son évaluation d'incertitude afin de permettre un dimensionnement précis de défauts internes (fissures, décollements, porosités, inclusions, etc.) détectés par l'appareil à rayons X (RX) micro foyer.
- Progiciel permettant de mesurer les défauts internes avec une évaluation des incertitudes.
Outils et Matériels : Excel, Contrôle Non Destructif par Micro Foyer RX.