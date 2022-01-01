Montassire CHERKAOUI

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Microsoft Application Virtualization
UNIX
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Exchange 2003
CCNA
BlackBerry
Active Directory
Wi-Fi
Visuel Basic
VMware
Trend
System Center Operations Manager
Secure Socket Layer
SQL
SCCM
Power Shell
Personal Home Page
Perl Programming
Pascal
PC Encryption
Microsoft Windows Server Update Services
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows
MicroStar International
Matlab
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Lotus Notes/Domino
Linux Red Hat
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Joomla!
IPcop
IPSec
HTML
HP Hardware
Ethernet
Ethereal
Datacenter Monitoring
C++
Autocad
Audit
Assembler
Adobe Photoshop