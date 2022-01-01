Menu

Montassire CHERKAOUI

Rabat

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Microsoft Application Virtualization
UNIX
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Exchange 2003
CCNA
BlackBerry
Active Directory
Wi-Fi
Visuel Basic
VMware
Trend
System Center Operations Manager
Secure Socket Layer
SQL
SCCM
Power Shell
Personal Home Page
Perl Programming
Pascal
PC Encryption
Microsoft Windows Server Update Services
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows
MicroStar International
Matlab
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Lotus Notes/Domino
Linux Red Hat
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Joomla!
IPcop
IPSec
HTML
HP Hardware
Ethernet
Ethereal
Datacenter Monitoring
C++
Autocad
Audit
Assembler
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • CDG Capital - Chef de Projets

    Rabat 2014 - maintenant - Élaborer et réaliser les conventions de service
    - Préparer le Capacity Planning et dressement des projets
    - Accompagnement et anticipation de l'évolution de la plate-forme
    - Répartir les missions opérationnelles aux différents prestataires
    - Effectuer le suivi des projets

  • HP-CDG IT Services Maroc - Subject Matter Expert

    Sala Al Jadida 2011 - 2014 Mission 3 : Subject Matter Expert (Référent Technique en Ingénierie de Poste de Travail)
    Mission 2 : Coordonnateur GSD (Gestion Service Desk)
    Mission 1 : Technicien de Proximité

  • Caisse de dépôt et de gestion - Administrateur BES

    Rabat 2011 - 2011 Etudes et Déploient d'une solution Blackberry Entreprise

  • Munisys - Technicien Supérieur

    Casablanca 2010 - 2010 Technicien Supérieur (Stage) – Munisys
    Mission 2 : Chef de Projet (Conseil de la Communauté Marocaine à l'Etranger)
     Déploiement et Configuration de 3 Serveurs équipé par Windows 2008 Server :
    o Serveur Active Directory et Exchange
    o Serveur d’Antivirus (Solution : Kaspersky Antivirus 6)
    o Serveur de Partage des données et imprimantes
     Mise en place d’un Master d’installation Windows 7, et son déploiement sur 47 ordinateurs
     Installation et configuration de 11 imprimantes
    Mission 1 : Team Leader (Bank Al Maghreb, Crédit Agricole Marocain)
     Mise en place d’un Master d’installation utilisant la solution MDT pour les deux clients
     Préparation des procédures pour les équipes
     Planification des interventions et passations aux techniciens intervenants
     Gestion des équipes et assurer la finalisation du projet dans les délais communiquer aux clients

Formations

  • Faculté Des Sciences Ben M’sick Université Hassan II Mohammedia (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2010 - 2011 Licence Professionnelle

    Réseaux et Télécommunication

  • Lycée Technique Salé (Salé)

    Salé 2008 - 2018 Baccalauréat

    Sciences et Technologies Electrique

  • Centre Préparatoire Du BTS (Salé)

    Salé 2008 - 2010 Brevet de Technicien Supérieur

    Systèmes et Réseaux

