Morad LAMCHACHTI

2014 - maintenantDevelopment of new projects and ensure their start
Studies of capacity for means and resources human and define with the team the processes and needed means to manufacture products under responsibility;
Ensure the achievement of objectives in terms of quality, volume, time and cost;
Facilitate meetings of project progress with a multidisciplinary team;
Facilitate the communication in the team development (Daily planning meeting)
Planning and coordinating actions needed for industrialization project
Participation in risk analysis and the evolution of established processes
IFMIA SA
- Instructor
2012 - 2014Analysis of customer needs and financial and human resources management,
Planning training, design and structuring the content of training modules,
Achievement of training materials and choice of tools,
Support and management of implementation of training devices.
Training Project responsible / Instructor automotive industry
SEBN MA
- Product Engineer
2012 - 2012 Development of wiring harness for cars, customer VW (AUDI A1)
Perform Analysis on electrical systems and components,
Coordinate changes in strong collaboration with customer, international production facilities and internal involved departments,
Consider manufacturing requirements into the design,
Execute independently tasks in the project team,
LEAR Corporation
- Cable Harness Designer
Southfield2009 - 2011LEAR Corporation Packaging investigation and concept proposal for product design,
Morocco Preparing design, models, 2D drawings, tolerance analysis and specifications of harnesses using CAD software,
Investigation and running of design activities, using FMEA and follow the project plan
Creation and study of technical changes for harnesses,
Cable Harness Design Engineer Customer : PSA, FORD, JAGUAR
Formations
Université Abdelmalek Essaâdi Tétouan (Tétouan)
Tétouan2007 - 2009MASTER Spécialisé en MECATRONIQUE
Faculté Des Sciences Et Technique De Tanger (Tanger)
Tanger2003 - 2007Maitrise sciences et téchniques IEEA