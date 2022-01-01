Menu

Morad LAMCHACHTI

TANGER

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Amélioration continue

Entreprises

  • Fujikura automotive Morocco - Project Leader

    2014 - maintenant Development of new projects and ensure their start
    Studies of capacity for means and resources human and define with the team the processes and needed means to manufacture products under responsibility;
    Ensure the achievement of objectives in terms of quality, volume, time and cost;
    Facilitate meetings of project progress with a multidisciplinary team;
    Facilitate the communication in the team development (Daily planning meeting)
    Planning and coordinating actions needed for industrialization project
    Participation in risk analysis and the evolution of established processes

  • IFMIA SA - Instructor

    2012 - 2014 Analysis of customer needs and financial and human resources management,
    Planning training, design and structuring the content of training modules,
    Achievement of training materials and choice of tools,
    Support and management of implementation of training devices.
    Training Project responsible / Instructor automotive industry

  • SEBN MA - Product Engineer

    2012 - 2012 Development of wiring harness for cars, customer VW (AUDI A1)
    Perform Analysis on electrical systems and components,
    Coordinate changes in strong collaboration with customer, international production facilities and internal involved departments,
    Consider manufacturing requirements into the design,
    Execute independently tasks in the project team,

  • LEAR Corporation - Cable Harness Designer

    Southfield 2009 - 2011 LEAR Corporation Packaging investigation and concept proposal for product design,
    Morocco Preparing design, models, 2D drawings, tolerance analysis and specifications of harnesses using CAD software,
    Investigation and running of design activities, using FMEA and follow the project plan
    Creation and study of technical changes for harnesses,
    Cable Harness Design Engineer Customer : PSA, FORD, JAGUAR

Formations

  • Université Abdelmalek Essaâdi Tétouan (Tétouan)

    Tétouan 2007 - 2009 MASTER Spécialisé en MECATRONIQUE

  • Faculté Des Sciences Et Technique De Tanger (Tanger)

    Tanger 2003 - 2007 Maitrise sciences et téchniques IEEA

    Faculté des siences et techniques

Réseau