Morade ABSA

Neuilly sur seine

Mes compétences :
Telecommunication operators
Media
Mangement
Sales
Finance

Entreprises

  • Linedata Services - Business Developer

    Neuilly sur seine 2016 - maintenant Chargé de développement commercial sur les solutions Linedata Credits & Financement

  • Ericsson - Sales Representative

    MASSY 2013 - maintenant Sales Representative of Ericsson IT Solutions and Services on the Telecom & Media Business

  • BNP Paribas - Summer Internship

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Fixed Income Sales & Trading:
    - Worked on Initial Margins optimization and FX arbitrage opportunities for Short Term Interest Rates and Repo Trading Desk
    - Institutional & Corporates Sales

  • CDG Capital - Sales Trainee

    Rabat 2011 - 2011 Prepared the launching of Interest Rates Swaps on the Moroccan financial market:
    - Planned corporate presentations on the introduction of IRS as a new way of hedging debt exposure
    - Prepared with the analyst a vision of the future of the Moroccan financial system in the middle and the long term linked to this new hedging opportunity
    - Prepared pitches on the different hedging strategies enabled by IRS

  • UBS - Asset Manager Trainee

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Performed for UBS Real Estate Core and Core + portfolios (German KAG and Lux Funds) :
    - Brainstorming and analysis of financial products in order to launch a French UBS fund presented to the top management
    - Follow up of the financial aspects of leasing and set up of marketing strategies with brokers concerning 4 assets valuated at 400 M €
    - Market prospecting and analysis of current macro and micro-economic indicators
    - Took part to investment committees (investment opportunities in France, acquisitions and sales deals, financing solutions and hedging strategies)

Formations

  • EDHEC Business School (Lille / Nice)

    Lille / Nice 2008 - 2013 MSc in Finance & Master in Mangement

    Management - Finance

