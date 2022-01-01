Morade ABSA

Mes compétences :
Telecommunication operators
Media
Mangement
Sales
Finance
Entreprises
Linedata Services
- Business Developer
Neuilly sur seine2016 - maintenantChargé de développement commercial sur les solutions Linedata Credits & Financement
Ericsson
- Sales Representative
MASSY2013 - maintenantSales Representative of Ericsson IT Solutions and Services on the Telecom & Media Business
BNP Paribas
- Summer Internship
Paris2012 - 2012Fixed Income Sales & Trading:
- Worked on Initial Margins optimization and FX arbitrage opportunities for Short Term Interest Rates and Repo Trading Desk
- Institutional & Corporates Sales
CDG Capital
- Sales Trainee
Rabat2011 - 2011Prepared the launching of Interest Rates Swaps on the Moroccan financial market:
- Planned corporate presentations on the introduction of IRS as a new way of hedging debt exposure
- Prepared with the analyst a vision of the future of the Moroccan financial system in the middle and the long term linked to this new hedging opportunity
- Prepared pitches on the different hedging strategies enabled by IRS
UBS
- Asset Manager Trainee
Paris2010 - 2011Performed for UBS Real Estate Core and Core + portfolios (German KAG and Lux Funds) :
- Brainstorming and analysis of financial products in order to launch a French UBS fund presented to the top management
- Follow up of the financial aspects of leasing and set up of marketing strategies with brokers concerning 4 assets valuated at 400 M €
- Market prospecting and analysis of current macro and micro-economic indicators
- Took part to investment committees (investment opportunities in France, acquisitions and sales deals, financing solutions and hedging strategies)
Formations
EDHEC Business School (Lille / Nice)
Lille / Nice2008 - 2013MSc in Finance & Master in Mangement