Morane GABRIEL-REGIS

Mes compétences :
Project Management Office
Gestion de projet
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing
Relations internationales
Business development
Microsoft Office
Trade marketing
Entreprises
Danone
- Shopper Marketeer & Category Development Junior
Paris2016 - 2017
L'Oréal
- International Trade Marketing Assistant
PARIS2015 - 2015• Coordinate the Western and Eastern Decléor zones ⇒ 70% of the brand turnover
• Lead transversal projects
- Elaborate the 2016 pricing strategy
- Create new brand identity tools:
- Coordinate all requests for the Brand creator (PR, local event, BtoB)
• Support the promotional plan development ⇒ 20% of the brand turnover
LVMH
- Business Development Assistant for EMEA zone (21 markets)
Paris2013 - 2014• Coordinate and support 21 markets ⇒ 40% of the brand turnover
- Follow and manage the local action plans (360° activation plan)
- Train and support the category managers
• Follow and analyze Sephora Brand performances
- Analyze and support the markets strategies and identify the best practices
- Analyze the forecasts and challenge the markets
- Build monthly reportings / business ID cards per market
• Manage transversal projects
- Coordinate the animation plan
- Coordinate and support the sampling offer and plan
Crafting Beauty New York
- Sales & Marketing Assistant
2013 - 2013• Manage the orders, the follow-up and analyze the sales
• Execute trade activations to build-up weighted distribution
• Develop the communication medium and the visibility of the brands
Infort
- Sales and Marketing Assistant
2012 - 2012• Support the commercial development
• Coordinate the sales prospecting/cold-calling and the clients follow-up and ensure a full consumer satisfaction
• Negotiate the contracts
• Pilot the data base