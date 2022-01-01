Menu

Morane GABRIEL-REGIS

Paris

Project Management Office
Gestion de projet
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing
Relations internationales
Business development
Microsoft Office
Trade marketing

  • Danone - Shopper Marketeer & Category Development Junior

    Paris 2016 - 2017

  • L'Oréal - International Trade Marketing Assistant

    PARIS 2015 - 2015 • Coordinate the Western and Eastern Decléor zones ⇒ 70% of the brand turnover
    • Lead transversal projects
    - Elaborate the 2016 pricing strategy
    - Create new brand identity tools:
    - Coordinate all requests for the Brand creator (PR, local event, BtoB)
    • Support the promotional plan development ⇒ 20% of the brand turnover

  • LVMH - Business Development Assistant for EMEA zone (21 markets)

    Paris 2013 - 2014 • Coordinate and support 21 markets ⇒ 40% of the brand turnover
    - Follow and manage the local action plans (360° activation plan)
    - Train and support the category managers
    • Follow and analyze Sephora Brand performances
    - Analyze and support the markets strategies and identify the best practices
    - Analyze the forecasts and challenge the markets
    - Build monthly reportings / business ID cards per market
    • Manage transversal projects
    - Coordinate the animation plan
    - Coordinate and support the sampling offer and plan

  • Crafting Beauty New York - Sales & Marketing Assistant

    2013 - 2013 • Manage the orders, the follow-up and analyze the sales
    • Execute trade activations to build-up weighted distribution
    • Develop the communication medium and the visibility of the brands

  • Infort - Sales and Marketing Assistant

    2012 - 2012 • Support the commercial development
    • Coordinate the sales prospecting/cold-calling and the clients follow-up and ensure a full consumer satisfaction
    • Negotiate the contracts
    • Pilot the data base

