Morgan BELLOUGUET

Versailles

Mes compétences :
Web analytics
Omniture
Google analytics
Segmentation
Excel
PowerPoint

Entreprises

  • Blizzard Entertainment - Online Analytics Specialist

    Versailles 2012 - maintenant

  • ZAAZ - The Garage Team Mazda - Web Analyst

    2012 - 2012 • Working on Tier I and Tier II Mazda Web Analytics
    • In charge of the Tier II Mazda Web Analytics (52 Markets)
    • Reporting with Web Analytics tools (Omniture, DART, Lithium, MOBI, Compete and others) to the internal teams and to the client
    • Report and analyze on the Online Marketing performances and give specific advices and recommendations to the internal teams and the client
    • Presentation of the Monthly Performance to the client
    • Work with SEM, Display, Social and CRM teams on developing strategies, creating efficient campaigns and reporting on them
    • Management of the tagging of Display, SEM, Social and CRM campaigns
    • Define the Omniture Tagging specs (Success events, eVars, s.props etc.) and the overall tagging of the Website
    • QA the correct tagging and performances of the Websites (Success events, eVars, s.props etc.)
    • Creation of the Tier II reporting process (Scorecards, Dashboards, Scheduled reports…)
    • Social Media analytics: Facebook Insights, Buddy Media, Twitter, Flickr
    • Optimization of the Website: Defining tests and optimizations
    • Monitoring and reporting on the engagement and sentiment on the brand

  • OneStop Internet - Web Analyst / E-commerce Analyst

    2010 - 2011 Reporting and analysis with web analytics, internal sales tools, and email marketing tools (Google Analytics, Omniture, Discover, Report Builder, BlueHornet...)
    • Manage reporting and monitoring of analytics for 25 e-commerce clients (True Religion, 7 for all Mankind, Rock&Republic, Paul Frank, Lulu Lemon...)
    • Manage Newsletters Campaigns (Tracking, A/B testing, ROI), Managing Marketing platforms as Social Networks
    • Analyzing online behaviors/Define key performance metrics for user behavior
    • Interpreting data into key decisions and actions/Identify website successes and opportunities
    • Point of contact to account teams and clients
    • Management of projects (new site launch/redesign, Optimization, Website Tagging (Universal Tag)…)
    • Creation of Wireframes for Client Websites (Axure)

  • AT Internet - Web Analytics Consultant

    Mérignac 2010 - 2011  Help clients to develop their Web Analytics Strategies, tools and solutions
     Help clients to understand and use their data in order to improve their performances
     Design, document and deliver the technical architecture of the web analytics solution
     Support our clients with technical and/or product training
     Help clients to develop their Web Analytics Strategies, tools and solutions

  • OneStop Internet - Project Manager Assitant

    2009 - 2010  Management of E-commerce websites (True Religion, The Sak, Elliott Lucca, Hobo International, Taryn Rose, Trina Turk, Petit Bateau US, Rock&Republic, Betsey Johnson, Rich&Skinny)
     Management of special offers and promotions, Newsletters, Cross Selling, Product Sorting...
     Reporting, weekly and monthly statistics and reports
     Merchandise receptions, import into the system

  • Lumiscaphe - Business Developer

    2008 - 2009 Mission ayant comme but d’implanter une entreprise française d’édition de logiciel de rendu 3D en temps réel aux Etats-Unis. Basé à Los Angeles, j’ai pris en charge l’ensemble des responsabilités et des taches menant à l’implantation de cette entreprise (Marketing, Création d’un Réseau, Participations aux Salons du secteur…).

Formations

  • Groupe INSEEC INSEEC

    Bordeaux 2005 - 2008 International Business Strategy

  • CAMPUS DE BISSY (Merignac)

    Merignac 2003 - 2005 BTS Commerce International

