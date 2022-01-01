Morgan BELLOUGUET

-
Blizzard Entertainment
- Online Analytics Specialist
Versailles
2012 - maintenant
-
ZAAZ - The Garage Team Mazda
- Web Analyst
2012 - 2012
• Working on Tier I and Tier II Mazda Web Analytics
• In charge of the Tier II Mazda Web Analytics (52 Markets)
• Reporting with Web Analytics tools (Omniture, DART, Lithium, MOBI, Compete and others) to the internal teams and to the client
• Report and analyze on the Online Marketing performances and give specific advices and recommendations to the internal teams and the client
• Presentation of the Monthly Performance to the client
• Work with SEM, Display, Social and CRM teams on developing strategies, creating efficient campaigns and reporting on them
• Management of the tagging of Display, SEM, Social and CRM campaigns
• Define the Omniture Tagging specs (Success events, eVars, s.props etc.) and the overall tagging of the Website
• QA the correct tagging and performances of the Websites (Success events, eVars, s.props etc.)
• Creation of the Tier II reporting process (Scorecards, Dashboards, Scheduled reports…)
• Social Media analytics: Facebook Insights, Buddy Media, Twitter, Flickr
• Optimization of the Website: Defining tests and optimizations
• Monitoring and reporting on the engagement and sentiment on the brand
-
OneStop Internet
- Web Analyst / E-commerce Analyst
2010 - 2011
Reporting and analysis with web analytics, internal sales tools, and email marketing tools (Google Analytics, Omniture, Discover, Report Builder, BlueHornet...)
• Manage reporting and monitoring of analytics for 25 e-commerce clients (True Religion, 7 for all Mankind, Rock&Republic, Paul Frank, Lulu Lemon...)
• Manage Newsletters Campaigns (Tracking, A/B testing, ROI), Managing Marketing platforms as Social Networks
• Analyzing online behaviors/Define key performance metrics for user behavior
• Interpreting data into key decisions and actions/Identify website successes and opportunities
• Point of contact to account teams and clients
• Management of projects (new site launch/redesign, Optimization, Website Tagging (Universal Tag)…)
• Creation of Wireframes for Client Websites (Axure)
-
AT Internet
- Web Analytics Consultant
Mérignac
2010 - 2011
Help clients to develop their Web Analytics Strategies, tools and solutions
Help clients to understand and use their data in order to improve their performances
Design, document and deliver the technical architecture of the web analytics solution
Support our clients with technical and/or product training
-
OneStop Internet
- Project Manager Assitant
2009 - 2010
Management of E-commerce websites (True Religion, The Sak, Elliott Lucca, Hobo International, Taryn Rose, Trina Turk, Petit Bateau US, Rock&Republic, Betsey Johnson, Rich&Skinny)
Management of special offers and promotions, Newsletters, Cross Selling, Product Sorting...
Reporting, weekly and monthly statistics and reports
Merchandise receptions, import into the system
-
Lumiscaphe
- Business Developer
2008 - 2009
Mission ayant comme but d’implanter une entreprise française d’édition de logiciel de rendu 3D en temps réel aux Etats-Unis. Basé à Los Angeles, j’ai pris en charge l’ensemble des responsabilités et des taches menant à l’implantation de cette entreprise (Marketing, Création d’un Réseau, Participations aux Salons du secteur…).