Morgan DERRIEN

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

- 10 years of shipping experience
- Award winning: Global Key Client Manager (Maersk Sales Master award 2015)
- 6 years of people management in commercial fields
- Leadership, coaching and performance management
- Key Client Management experience

Mes compétences :
Chef de produit
Export
Import
Import Export
International
Logistique
Management
Marketing
Performance
Process
Supply chain
Transport
Transport maritime
Vente
Négociation

Entreprises

  • Maersk - Global Key Client Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2013 - maintenant -Reach the global volume and revenue targets for assigned Key clients
    -Define customer strategy for continuous growth. Ensure alignment and execution at all levels of our organisation, in various countries involved
    -Present and promote customer to trade managers and other senior stakeholders
    -Improve customer satisfaction and develop long-term partnership. Seek for innovative win/win business and process improvements
    -Ensure successful tender management and nominations.

  • Maersk Line, Leader mondial du transport maritime - Inside Sales Manager

    2010 - 2013 General Manager
    Objectifs 2011: 42 000 conteneurs (equivalent 40') et $72M de marge brut
    Résultats: 118% du budget volume

    Responsable du segment commercial ‘’Inside sales’’ composé de 7 commerciaux (responsabilité nationale)

    -Atteindre les objectives de volumes et de profitabilité pour le segment
    -Développer les compétences commerciales par le coaching et la promotion de méthodes de ventes innovantes (Sales exellence processes)
    -Gestion et suivi de la performance individuelle. Développer l’engagement de l’équipe et la culture du résultat
    -Développer le portefeuille de clients actifs et acquérir de nouveaux prospects. Augmenter la satisfaction client
    -Optimisation des processus opérationnels et mise en place de la sous-traitance des taches à faible valeur
    -Promotion de l'e-business aupres des clients. Developpement en interne de l'outil CRM (Insight, puis Salesforce.com)

  • Maersk Line - Pricing and Allocation Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2010 Budget: $ 658 M (Chiffre d'affaire total Maersk France).
    Résultats: 104% du budget

    -Définir, communiquer et exécuter la stratégie ''trade'' pour la France (tout trades, import/export) en ligne avec la stratégie du groupe. Elaboration du Budget France
    -Management d’une équipe de 4 personnes (trade analysts), chacune responsable de l’atteinte des objectifs de volume et de profitabilité sur leurs zones respectives
    -Suivi de la performance des commerciaux. Analyses de marché et prévisions des ventes. Reportings au siège mondial

  • Maersk Line, Madrid, ESPAGNE - Direction France, Espagne, Portugal et Maghreb - Trade Analyst, Ligne Amerique du Nord

    2007 - 2008 Budget: $ 80 M

    -Mise en place de la stratégie et du pricing pour les trafics à destination des USA et du Canada
    -Suivi/animation des agences commerciales en Europe et aux USA/Canada

  • Maersk Line - Trade Analyst, Lignes Antilles, caraïbes et Amérique central

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2006 - 2007

  • Maersk Line - Commercial sédentaire

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2005 - 2006 Chiffre d’affaire généré de $ 3, 65 M
    -Ventes de services maritimes, terrestres, douaniers et assurances

Formations

