Morgane BARILLET GENESTIER

-
Assystem
- Supply Chain and Quality Manager
Courbevoie
2016 - maintenant
Supply Chain and Quality Operation Manager for Airbus.
Transfer of Work - All programs
-
BMW Group China
- Intern Engineer - Research and Development - Powertrain
2016 - 2016
-
Airbus
- Supply Chain & Quality Operational Manager
Blagnac
2013 - 2014
• Monitoring of supplier maturity and surveillance – using the GRAMS for Airbus requirements, industrial assessment, Supplier Control Reviews, performance KPIs (R1, D1, Concessions), follow-up of Recovery Plans, Quality Gates, improvement plans resulting from Audits/Assessments/Escalation Process and all other inputs which can support Supply Chain anticipation
• Support of the Quality process
• Transfer of Work and Double Sourcing
-
EDF
- Quality System Management Assistant
Paris
2012 - 2013
• Description and optimization of process – Process Approach – LEAN – 30% reduction of the
process’ activities
• Analysis of Risks - Research KPIs – FMEA on early process development, establish preventive actions plans
• Elaboration of management reviews – synthesis of the various themes of system quality management (documentation, process review...)
• Participation in ISO 14001 approach – obtained certification for all the audited scope