Morgane BARILLET GENESTIER

Courbevoie

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Assystem - Supply Chain and Quality Manager

    Courbevoie 2016 - maintenant Supply Chain and Quality Operation Manager for Airbus.
    Transfer of Work - All programs

  • BMW Group China - Intern Engineer - Research and Development - Powertrain

    2016 - 2016

  • Airbus - Supply Chain & Quality Operational Manager

    Blagnac 2013 - 2014 • Monitoring of supplier maturity and surveillance – using the GRAMS for Airbus requirements, industrial assessment, Supplier Control Reviews, performance KPIs (R1, D1, Concessions), follow-up of Recovery Plans, Quality Gates, improvement plans resulting from Audits/Assessments/Escalation Process and all other inputs which can support Supply Chain anticipation
    • Support of the Quality process
    • Transfer of Work and Double Sourcing

  • EDF - Quality System Management Assistant

    Paris 2012 - 2013 • Description and optimization of process – Process Approach – LEAN – 30% reduction of the
    process’ activities
    • Analysis of Risks - Research KPIs – FMEA on early process development, establish preventive actions plans
    • Elaboration of management reviews – synthesis of the various themes of system quality management (documentation, process review...)
    • Participation in ISO 14001 approach – obtained certification for all the audited scope

Formations

  • Tsinghua University (Beijing)

    Beijing 2014 - 2016 Master - Management of Engineering Sciences

    Logistics and Supply Chain Management
    Production Management
    Quality Management
    Manufacturing Engineering
    Global Manufacturing Strategy
    Decision Making (Linear/Integar Programming - Excel application - Probabilities)
    Ergonomics and Work Organization

  • Beijing Language And Culture University BLCU (Beijing)

    Beijing 2014 - 2014

  • Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier

    Toulouse 2012 - 2013 Licence Professionnelle Management de la Qualité

  • Lycée Ozenne

    Toulouse 2010 - 2012 BTS Assistant de Manager - Academic Major

    Management - Law - Economy
    Languages (English, Spanish, Japanese)
    Decision Making
    Enterprise Information System
    Communication
    Accounting

