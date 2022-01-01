Morgane DIPAS

Graduated with an International Trade French Diploma. French mother tongue, sociable, patient, speaking English, having good knowledges of Spanish and basis of Russian. Ability to be organized. Good hostess. Hard Worker. Great desire to learn and improve.



Travelling lover, I like animals,music, movies, dance, art and above all design, stylism, any kind of creation and famous designers etc.

Sporty, I practice Krav Maga, a self-defense sport, boxing (Savate) and a little bit of bodybuilding, paddle, ice-skating. I ski or snowboard sometimes and I know some basis of Hip-Hop and belly dance too.



In 2008, I got the EFAP admission exam in Lyon. I had to renounce because of financial reasons. I lived in NYC for 3 months (from November 2012 to January 2013). I also spent 2 months in Manchester (UK) for an internship. Last year, I was living in London for 6 months where I was also working.



I really like cultural studies, marketing, and communication. I want to find a job as Manager in a well organized and high standards hotel in countries such as Canada, Australia, US and UK.



Mes compétences :

Commerce

Art

Mode

Négociation

Sport

Traduction anglais français

Resalys