Menu

Morgane DIPAS

MARSEILLE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Marseille

En résumé

Graduated with an International Trade French Diploma. French mother tongue, sociable, patient, speaking English, having good knowledges of Spanish and basis of Russian. Ability to be organized. Good hostess. Hard Worker. Great desire to learn and improve.

Travelling lover, I like animals,music, movies, dance, art and above all design, stylism, any kind of creation and famous designers etc.
Sporty, I practice Krav Maga, a self-defense sport, boxing (Savate) and a little bit of bodybuilding, paddle, ice-skating. I ski or snowboard sometimes and I know some basis of Hip-Hop and belly dance too.

In 2008, I got the EFAP admission exam in Lyon. I had to renounce because of financial reasons. I lived in NYC for 3 months (from November 2012 to January 2013). I also spent 2 months in Manchester (UK) for an internship. Last year, I was living in London for 6 months where I was also working.

I really like cultural studies, marketing, and communication. I want to find a job as Manager in a well organized and high standards hotel in countries such as Canada, Australia, US and UK.

Mes compétences :
Commerce
Art
Mode
Négociation
Sport
Traduction anglais français
Resalys

Entreprises

  • Vacanceole - Reception Manager, Assistant Accomodation Manager

    2014 - maintenant Greeting clients
    Managing the cleaning team, organize cleaning strategies for the check-out and check-in day every Saturday
    Managing the apprentice receptionist
    Doing accounting
    Solve any problems
    Dealing with providers
    In charge of Groups: Setting-up rooming-list, counting holiday taxes, deposit, selling products (bed linens, wifi, sauna and hammam)
    Emailing
    Sort files
    Using Resalys software

  • Cop Copine - Salesman

    2014 - maintenant

  • NYArts - Intern

    2012 - 2013 Researchs
    Emailing
    Setting Canvas on frames
    Welcoming for an exhibition

  • SNCM - Bilingual Hostess

    marseille 2009 - 2014 Summer Job from 2009 to 2013 and tomporary mission winter 2012:
    -Accomodated passengers in French and English
    -Hotel Master’s Assistant
    -Team leader of employees in charge of commonplaces and sanuritary
    - Bartender

  • Adepteo - Intern in Marketing and Management

    2009 - 2009 -Databases Management
    -Market Analysis
    -Event Organization

  • SNCM - Intern

    marseille 2009 - 2009 -Sort files
    -Enter customer's claims in a database

  • Antaeus - Residence Manager Assistant

    2008 - 2008 -Promoted student’s residence in local universities
    -Welcomed potential tenants
    -Organized tenants and repairs folder.

  • Caballo Di Mare - Salesman

    2008 - 2008 Advice and help customers
    Sell luxurious items (jewellery, bodycare, clothes, dishes, decoration)

Formations

Réseau