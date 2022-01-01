Retail
Morgane DUDA
Ajouter
Morgane DUDA
Bobigny
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
Mutualia Alliance Santé
- Conseillère commerciale (particuliers / TNS et TPE)
Bobigny
2016 - maintenant
Mutualia Alliance Santé
- Assistante commerciale
Bobigny
2016 - 2016
Crédit Agricole
- Assistante clientèle
Montrouge
2015 - 2015
Harmonie Mutuelle
- Conseillère Commerciale Pro TPE
2014 - 2014
Consonance Web
- Assistante commerciale et support client
Brive La Gaillarde
2012 - 2013
Breniges FM
- Assistante commerciale et animatrice radio
2011 - 2012
Formations
CCI DU PAYS DE BRIVE, INSTITUT DES FORCES DE VENTE (IFV)
Brive La Gaillarde
2012 - 2013
Responsable développement commercial
Institut Études Politiques (IEP)
Toulouse
2009 - 2012
licence
Bertrand De Born (Lycée)
Perigueux
2008 - 2009
Hypokhâgne
Lycée Antoine De Saint Exupery
Terrasson La Villedi
2005 - 2008
Baccalaureat
Réseau
Caroline VADE
Caroline VERDON BRINEY
Guillaume DOURET
Laurent LANGERAERT
Léa BINET
Marie BIZAC
Marie MAHU
Maud DUBARRY
René CHAPALAIN