Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Morgane FELLER
Ajouter
Morgane FELLER
GRISOLLES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Devis
Entreprises
HM Radiateurs
- Apprentie
maintenant
AXA France
- Stagiaire
Nanterre
2012 - 2012
Century 21
- Assistante commerciale
Lisses
2012 - 2012
Formations
GRETA De Reims
Reims
2013 - maintenant
BTS en alternance
Lycée Julie Daubie
Laon
2010 - 2013
Bac pro vente mention Bien
Réseau
Mathieu FELLER
Patrice GIORIA