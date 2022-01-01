Menu

Morgane FELLER

GRISOLLES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Devis

Entreprises

  • HM Radiateurs - Apprentie

    maintenant

  • AXA France - Stagiaire

    Nanterre 2012 - 2012

  • Century 21 - Assistante commerciale

    Lisses 2012 - 2012

Formations

Réseau