Mouad NGAAD

Casablanca

En résumé

Ingénieur systèmes et réseaux, virtualisation

Mes compétences :
C++
Audit
UNIX
EDI
VPN
VMware
UMTS
TCP/IP
Synchronous Digital Hierarchy
Oracle 10G
NGN
MySQL
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager
Microsoft SQL Server 2005
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Access
Matlab
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
LAN/WAN
Java
GSM
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Cisco Switches/Routers
Apache WEB Server
Active Server Pages
Active Directory
WAN
Microsoft Windows Server
Administration réseaux

Entreprises

  • CGI - Ingénieur systémes et réseaux

    Casablanca 2014 - maintenant

  • PERCALL DEVELOPPEMENT - Ingénieur support technique

    Lyon 2011 - 2014 Exploitation, supervision et support technique des solutions EDI en mode ASP d'un grand éditeur de solution EDI/EAI
    - Exploitation : plateforme Windows/UNIX en haute disponibilité. ;
    - Supervision : NAGIOS (Centreon) ;
    - Support technique : clients internationaux dans le domaine de la logistique, l'automobile et de la grande distribution ,

  • Ministère de l'agriculture - Stage de PFE

    Paris 2009 - 2009 Diagnostic et audit réseau par la méthode MEHARI.
    -diagnostic d'un problème de temps de réponse applicatif important.
    -monitoring réseau (PRTG Monitor).
    -troubleshooting.
    - administration réseau et système.
    -Audit réseau (MEthode Harmonisée d'Analyse des RIsques).
    -Animation de réunions.

  • SOREAD 2M, LA SOCIETE D'ETUDES ET DE REALISATIONS AUDIOVISUELLES -Casablanca - Stage à SOREAD 2M

    2008 - 2008 stage d'étude à la direction des systèmes d'information de SOREAD 2M :
    étude, installation et paramétrage du serveur de gestion de parc informatique Microsoft SCCM 2008.

  • Veolia Environnement - Stage d'études

    Paris 2007 - 2007 Stage d'étude à la direction des systèmes d'information:
    paramétrage d'une solution OWA et de push mail.

  • Lafarge - Stage à LAFARGE

    Paris 2007 - 2007 Stage au service bureau méthodes à Lafarge-ciments usine Tétouan II : présentation de la solution d'exploitation Maximo.

Formations

  • EMSI (Rabat)

    Rabat 2006 - 2009 Ingénieur réseaux et télécommunications

    diplôme d'Ingénieur réseaux et télécommunications de l'école marocaine des sciences de l'ingénieur EMSI.

  • Université Abdelmalek Essaâdi Tétouan

    Tétouan 2002 - 2006 Licence en physique

  • Université Abdelmalek Essaâdi Tétouan

    2002 - 2006 physiques

