Mourad ABDELJEBBAR

As R4 CS Core engineer, I've gained a lot of experiences in the fields of cellular networks, especially in the R4 CS core network. My strengths is that I've a good background in the telecommunication and related customer services, while I can learn fast with the ability to manage difficult situations under adverse conditions. Also, I understand teamwork, productivity, customer service, planning, deadlines, quality, safety, working under pressure, doing what you have to do to get the job done with a certain amount of expertise and professionalism. My objectives is to gain more knowledge in telecommunication network technologies.
Mes compétences :
CORE
HLR
Intégration
Maintenance
Monitoring
Provisioning
Supervision
Télécommunication
Troubleshooting
UMTS
Workstation
Informatique
Linux
Télécommunications
DX MSS, DX HLR, DX CDS, IPA MGW