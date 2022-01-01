Mourad ABDELJEBBAR

As R4 CS Core engineer, I've gained a lot of experiences in the fields of cellular networks, especially in the R4 CS core network. My strengths is that I've a good background in the telecommunication and related customer services, while I can learn fast with the ability to manage difficult situations under adverse conditions. Also, I understand teamwork, productivity, customer service, planning, deadlines, quality, safety, working under pressure, doing what you have to do to get the job done with a certain amount of expertise and professionalism. My objectives is to gain more knowledge in telecommunication network technologies.



Mes compétences :

CORE

HLR

Intégration

Maintenance

Monitoring

Provisioning

Supervision

Télécommunication

Troubleshooting

UMTS

Workstation

Informatique

Linux

Télécommunications

DX MSS, DX HLR, DX CDS, IPA MGW