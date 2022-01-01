Menu

Mourad ABDELJEBBAR

ST OUEN

As R4 CS Core engineer, I've gained a lot of experiences in the fields of cellular networks, especially in the R4 CS core network. My strengths is that I've a good background in the telecommunication and related customer services, while I can learn fast with the ability to manage difficult situations under adverse conditions. Also, I understand teamwork, productivity, customer service, planning, deadlines, quality, safety, working under pressure, doing what you have to do to get the job done with a certain amount of expertise and professionalism. My objectives is to gain more knowledge in telecommunication network technologies.

CORE
HLR
Intégration
Maintenance
Monitoring
Provisioning
Supervision
Télécommunication
Troubleshooting
UMTS
Workstation
Informatique
Linux
Télécommunications
DX MSS, DX HLR, DX CDS, IPA MGW

  • Nokia Siemens Networks - R4 CS Core (ATCA/DX/IPA) Engineer

    ST OUEN 2009 - maintenant Training :
    -------------
    # Open MSS and Open MGW : Opration and maintenance.
    # R4 CS Core troubleshooting: MSS DX200 and MGW IPA2800.
    # R4 CS Core signaling: MTP, ATM, M3UA, MAP, RANAP/BSSAP, MEGACO/BICC/SIP, ISUP.
    # R4 CS Core operation and maintenance: Nokia solution.
    # NEMU Server: SAU4, SAM14 and N+X.
    # CCNA.

    Job : R4 CS Core consultant, Nokia Networks (NSN), Rabat.
    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    # Commissioning, installation, integration, maintenance, monitoring and troubleshooting the CS network :
    - Network element : MSS, MGW, CDS, HLR and NEMU.
    - Hardware technologies : DX200, IPA2800 and ATCA.
    - Software technologies : M15, M16, U5 and Ui5.
    - Upgrade : CD, M14 to M15 and U4 to U5.
    - Features : STO, VLR backup, AoIP, Multi Iu, Multi A, SIP and MSS POOL.
    # Subscriber administration :
    - Network element : MSS, HLR and NEMU.
    - Tools : MySQL and Windows Server 2003 and 2008.
    # Collection and analysis of signaling messages:
    - Protocols : MTP, M3UA, ATM, MEGACO, BICC, SIP, MAP, RANAP, BSSAP and ISUP.
    - Tools : Agilent and NetHawk.

  • Nokia Siemens Networks - Ingénieur EWSD

    ST OUEN 2008 - 2009 - Commissioning and integration of EWSD extensions.
    - Testing and maintaining of EWSD nodes

  • Nokia Siemens Networks - Training

    ST OUEN 2008 - 2008 - Study of GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network).
    - Study of triple play services: VoIP, HSI and IPTV.
    - Installation and configuration of the NSN GPON nodes.
    - Integration of triple play services into a pilot network of IAM.

  • Institut National Des Postes Et Télécommunications (INPT) (Rabat)

    Rabat 2006 - 2008 ingénier d'Etat

  • Faculté Des Sciences Et Techniques D'Errachidia (Errachidia)

    Errachidia 2004 - 2006 Maîtrise des Sciences et Techniques

